'Like to forget': Gill reflects on defeat against RCB

Gujarat Titans 's captain Shubman Gill has described his team's crushing 92-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 as a game they would "like to forget." The match, played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, saw RCB post a record total of 254/5. It was the highest score ever made in an IPL playoff. Gill admitted that his decision to bowl first didn't work out as planned and expressed disappointment over missed fielding opportunities during the match.

Reflection GT's dropped catches prove costly against RCB Gill reflected on the game's turning points, especially the dropped catches that proved costly for GT. He said, "I think we were going pretty well until the 12th, 13th over, and I don't think our fielding was at/on par, dropping a couple of catches, and then our ground fielding was not up to the mark." He also highlighted their ground fielding wasn't up to the mark. Despite these setbacks, Gill was optimistic about learning from this experience as they look ahead to Qualifier 2.

Optimism 'One of those games we would like to forget' Despite the heavy defeat, Gill remained hopeful about GT's chances in the tournament. He said, "One of those games we would like to forget, and start over in Mohali." The captain also acknowledged RCB's strong performance with the bat, particularly Rajat Patidar's explosive innings of 93* off just 39 balls. Gill said they were confident going into this chase but admitted that a good start was crucial on such a fast-scoring ground.

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Batting woes Hit-wicket dismissal of Sudharsan adds to GT's woes GT struggled to chase the target, losing wickets at regular intervals. RCB's Jacob Duffy was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, and Krunal Pandya took two each. The innings also witnessed an unfortunate hit-wicket dismissal of opener Sai Sudharsan. Gill said such dismissals are rare, and it was very unfortunate for his team. The Titans were eventually folded for 162.

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