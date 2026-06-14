Gill addresses unfortunate mix-up with Rohit in 1st Afghanistan ODI
What's the story
India's captain Shubman Gill has addressed the unfortunate mix-up with Rohit Sharma that led to the latter's dismissal in the first ODI against Afghanistan. The incident left Rohit visibly disappointed as his promising innings was cut short by a run-out. However, Gill managed to keep his focus intact and went on to play a match-winning 84*, leading India to a seven-wicket victory in the rain-curtailed affair.
Aftermath
'I know he saw the replay,' Gill on Rohit
After the match, Gill was asked if he had spoken to Rohit about the bizarre run-out. He said, "I know he saw the replay. He said, 'No, it's fine.' Even in the last match that we played against Afghanistan T20s, he got run out there as well." This showed that both players were taking the incident in their stride and focusing on future performances.
Match-winning innings
Gill slams unbeaten 84 as India win
Gill played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 84 runs, hitting 11 fours and two sixes. He anchored the innings from start to finish, ensuring there were no major hiccups as India chased down the 195-run target with 13 balls to spare. His performance was instrumental in keeping India's momentum intact despite Rohit's early dismissal for 16 due to their mix-up. Notably, the match was been shortened to 25 overs per side due to a delay start in Dharamshala.
Game analysis
It was kind of a T20 game, says Gill
Gill described the match as a "It was kind of a T20 game," admitting that Afghanistan had briefly taken control before India fought back with the ball. He praised Rahmanullah Gurbaz's explosive century but was proud of his team's recovery. "When we were bowling, there was a bit of grip, but it came on nicely when we batted," Gill said, reflecting on India's performance during both innings.
Debutant performance
Debutants shine for India in ODI format
Gill also praised the impact of the debutants in the match, as they picked three wickets each. He highlighted Gurnoor Brar's control with both new ball and at death, along with Harsh Dubey's recovery after an expensive opening over. The skipper stressed on India's approach in ODIs, emphasizing on controlling middle overs and sticking to simple batting and bowling plans discussed within their team setup.