Gill addresses unfortunate mix-up with Rohit in 1st Afghanistan ODI

Aftermath

'I know he saw the replay,' Gill on Rohit

After the match, Gill was asked if he had spoken to Rohit about the bizarre run-out. He said, "I know he saw the replay. He said, 'No, it's fine.' Even in the last match that we played against Afghanistan T20s, he got run out there as well." This showed that both players were taking the incident in their stride and focusing on future performances.