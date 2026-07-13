Virat Kohli central to World Cup plans? Shubman Gill indicates
What's the story
On the eve of the 1st ODI against England, Indian captain Shubman Gill confirmed that he has been discussing the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup plans with former skipper Virat Kohli. The talks, which took place in the nets ahead of India's ODI series against England, were focused on potential team combinations and player roles for the upcoming tournament in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.
Strategic talks
Gill on his chat with Kohli
In the pre-match press conference, Gill revealed the details of his long chat with Kohli, saying they discussed "which combination would be best for us in South Africa" and "which players are there who may not be in the team now, but can help us in the future."
He also mentioned that they talked about bowlers, all-rounders, spinners, and other aspects of team composition.
Player futures
Gill backs Rohit, Kohli in ODIs
Gill also addressed the speculation surrounding the future of Kohli and Rohit Sharma in ODIs.
He called them "the backbone of the Indian batting lineup for the past decade" and said they remain an integral part of the team.
The Indian captain stressed on their experience and skill, which he believes are very valuable to the team's cause.
Player comeback
Gill welcomes Bumrah's return
Gill also welcomed Jasprit Bumrah's return to the ODI setup after a long gap of nearly three years.
He expressed hope that the pacer has had enough match practice leading up to this one-day series against England.
Notably, Bumrah's last ODI appearance was the 2023 World Cup final.
The Indian captain was optimistic about the series, hoping for a successful outing and a high-note finish for his team.
Comeback
India looking to bounce back
After a disappointing T20I series, where India suffered four successive defeats, India are looking to make a comeback.
The team will be bolstered by the return of Rohit and Kohli, who have already retired from Tests and T20Is.
Their last ODI appearance was in January this year. Compared to T20Is, India have a more balanced and settled line-up in the 50-over format.