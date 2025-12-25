What is the significance of Boxing Day Test in cricket?

' Boxing Day ' is the day when sporting action takes place all over the globe. This is celebrated on December 26 each year across nations that previously formed a part of the British Empire established by Queen Victoria in the 19th century. Ahead of the 2025-26 Ashes Boxing Day Test, we present key details about Boxing Day, what it signifies, and its relation with cricket.

Context Why does this story matter? Boxing Day is a holiday celebrated the day after Christmas on December 25. Though it originated as a holiday to give gifts to poor people, today the day signifies more like a shopping holiday. It originated in the United Kingdom and is celebrated in a number of countries that previously formed part of the British Empire.

History Boxing Day: A look at the history Boxing Day was traditionally a day off for servants and the day when these people received a special Christmas box from their masters. Interestingly, the servants would also go home on Boxing Day to give Christmas boxes to their families. According to BBC, the day also has religious connections and is celebrated as Saint Stephen's Day in Ireland and the Catalonia region of Spain.

Information Boxing Day and its relation with cricket Since 1980, the Boxing Day test match is a regular in Australia's cricket calendar. The fixture is held in Melbourne involving Australia and a team touring the nation. Besides Australia, Boxing Day Tests are also played in South Africa and New Zealand.

Australia Australia's record in Boxing Day Tests The Boxing Day Test in Australia is held at the MCG in Melbourne, Victoria. A total of 44 Boxing Day Tests have been played in Australia to date. Hosts Australia have won 27 of these Tests. They have drawn 9 and lost 8. Their last Boxing Day Test win was against India in 2024. The Aussies won that match by 184 runs.

Information Their performance against England in Boxing Day Tests The last time these two sides met was in the 2021 Boxing Day Test and Australia sealed victory by an innings and 14 runs. Overall, the Aussies have won 5 matches from 11 meetings. England have claimed 4 wins with two Tests being drawn.