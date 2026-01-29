Ranji Trophy, Mohammed Siraj claims his 22nd First-Class four-fer: Stats
What's the story
The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy Round 7 saw Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj shine on Day 1. Hyderabad's Siraj claimed 4/56 for his side versus Chhattisgarh, who were bowled out for a score of 283 in 72.3 overs. Siraj led the show and was the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad. He bowled 17 overs and clocked three maidens. Here are the details.
Information
Siraj rattles Chhattisgarh with a four-fer
Siraj rattled Chhattisgarh with a four-fer. He claimed Anuj Tiwary's scalps upfront and then got Sanjeet Desai, reducing the opponent team to 21/3. In the 60th over, he dismissed a well set Vikalp Tiwari (94). His final scalp was of Aditya Sarwate.
Numbers
Siraj races to 314 FC scalps
Playing his 90th match in First-Class cricket, Siraj has now raced to a tally of 314 scalps at an average of around 26. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 22nd four-fer in the longest format. He also owns 10 match hauls of 10 wickets. Siraj, who took 1/106 in his side's previous clash against Mumbai, made the ball talk this time around.