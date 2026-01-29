Ranji Trophy, Mohammed Siraj claims his 22nd First-Class four-fer: Stats

Siraj rattled Chhattisgarh with a four-fer. He claimed Anuj Tiwary's scalps upfront and then got Sanjeet Desai, reducing the opponent team to 21/3. In the 60th over, he dismissed a well set Vikalp Tiwari (94). His final scalp was of Aditya Sarwate.

Numbers

Siraj races to 314 FC scalps

Playing his 90th match in First-Class cricket, Siraj has now raced to a tally of 314 scalps at an average of around 26. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 22nd four-fer in the longest format. He also owns 10 match hauls of 10 wickets. Siraj, who took 1/106 in his side's previous clash against Mumbai, made the ball talk this time around.