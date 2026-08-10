SL-IND Tests: Sitanshu Kotak calls warm-up match 'very productive'

Kotak was impressed by the intensity of the warm-up match, noting that it was more productive than regular practice sessions.

"I think it was very good, very productive because if we practice four more days, I don't think it will be as good as the practice match because the bowlers bowled with good intensity," he said in a video posted by BCCI.

The batting coach also appreciated how all players got enough loading required for their roles in this competitive fixture.