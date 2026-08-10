SL-IND Tests: Sitanshu Kotak calls warm-up match 'very productive'
What's the story
India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has said that the team's recent warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI was more beneficial than several extra days of regular training. The comment comes after India secured a six-wicket victory in their only practice fixture ahead of the two-match Test series. The match provided both departments with crucial match time before the first Test in Galle from August 15.
Coach's perspective
Bowlers showed good intensity, says Kotak
Kotak was impressed by the intensity of the warm-up match, noting that it was more productive than regular practice sessions.
"I think it was very good, very productive because if we practice four more days, I don't think it will be as good as the practice match because the bowlers bowled with good intensity," he said in a video posted by BCCI.
The batting coach also appreciated how all players got enough loading required for their roles in this competitive fixture.
Summary
How did the warm-up game pan out?
The warm-up match also saw a stellar performance from India's batting unit, especially Devdutt Padikkal.
He scored an unbeaten 142 off 164 balls as India declared their first innings at 357/6 against Sri Lanka XI's 363/8 declared.
Kotak praised Padikkal's innings and the efforts of India's fast bowlers on a pitch that offered little assistance.
The former then chased down 207 runs in the final session of the game to cross the line.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja recorded half-centuries in the match.
Lower order performance
Lower order's power-hitting contributions lauded
Kotak also highlighted the unexpected power-hitting contributions from India's lower order, specifically mentioning Gurnoor Brar and Mohammed Siraj.
The latter remained unbeaten on 32 off just 15 balls in the final innings, hitting four sixes.
Meanwhile, Brar smashed four sixes en route to his 18-ball 36* in India's first innings.
This gave India valuable momentum before the Test series begins in Galle on August 15.
Statement
For me, Padikkal's innings was really good: Kotak
Kotak further praised the Indian pacers, particularly Brar, for bowling with full tilt despite not getting much assistance from the surface.
He also lauded Padikkal's knock.
"I think Devdutt batted really well, the way Gurnoor also bowled, and our fast bowlers put a lot of effort on the wicket where there was nothing. All the pacers put in a lot of effort. I think it was all in all a very good practice match. But for me, Devdutt's innings was also really good," he said.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here!
Warmed 🆙 after a productive outing 🏟️— BCCI (@BCCI) August 10, 2026
Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak wraps #TeamIndia's victory against SLC XI 👌👌 - By @mihirlee_58
WATCH 🎥🔽https://t.co/aB83WJqsT7 pic.twitter.com/PP0o7V8lSY