India down SLC XI in warm-up match: Key details 

Team India bowlers had a hard time on Day 1 of the game.

The home team dominated the proceedings, having piled up 363/8 with a run rate of touch over 4.

Openers Nishan Madushka and Ravindu Rasantha put together a solid opening partnership of 110 runs as the Indian pacers failed to strike with the new ball.

The misery of Indian bowlers did not end here as six of Sri Lanka's top-seven batters breached the 30-run mark.