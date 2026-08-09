India down SLC XI in warm-up match: Key details
What's the story
Team India beat Sri Lanka Cricket XI by six wickets in their three-day warm-up match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. The visitors were just six runs behind after reaching 357/6 in response to SLC XI's first innings total of 363/8 declared. The former then chased down 207 runs in the final session of the game to cross the line. Notably, this match served as a preparation for the upcoming two-Test series, which begins on August 15. Here are the key takeaways.
1st innings
SLC XI dominate Indian bowlers on Day 1
Team India bowlers had a hard time on Day 1 of the game.
The home team dominated the proceedings, having piled up 363/8 with a run rate of touch over 4.
Openers Nishan Madushka and Ravindu Rasantha put together a solid opening partnership of 110 runs as the Indian pacers failed to strike with the new ball.
The misery of Indian bowlers did not end here as six of Sri Lanka's top-seven batters breached the 30-run mark.
Bowlers
How did Indian bowlers fare?
Gurnoor Brar (1/49 in 12 overs) was the only pacer to strike on the day as Mohammed Siraj (0/44 in 13 overs) and Prasidh Krishna (0/32 in 8 overs) failed to get among wickets.
All three left-arm spinners in action, Ravindra Jadeja (2/64 in 15 overs), Kuldeep Yadav (2/76 in 18 overs), and Manav Suthar (2/33 in 13 overs), got two wickets each.
Uncapped off-spinner Saransh Jain failed to impress (0/54 in 11 overs).
2nd innings
Padikkal, Jadeja headline India's batting performance vs SLCXI
Responding to the challenging score on Day 2, India declared their first innings at 357/6.
India were off to a poor start as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who opened the batting with KL Rahul, was dismissed for a two-ball duck.
Devdutt Padikkal then formed a 96-run stand with Rahul to power his team.
The former also added 72 runs with Jadeja en route to his hundred.
Padikkal retired after reaching the three-figure mark before returning later.
In Manav Suthar, Jadeja got another potent partner as the duo stitched a partnership worth 76 runs.
Knocks
Padikkal's century bolsters India's innings
Padikkal returned unbeaten on 142 off just 164 balls, a knock laced with 18 fours.
Meanwhile, Jadeja was retired after scoring 63 off 117 balls, a knock laced with seven fours.
KL Rahul looked comfortable during his 40-run stay (67 balls).
Suthar (41 off 90) also batted well before falling short of a half-century.
Wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant (2) and Dhruv Jurel (1) failed to make a mark with the bat.
Coming to the bowling all-rounders, Saransh Jain made a 45-ball 22 before getting retired.
Brar smashed four sixes en route to his 18-ball 36*.
3rd innings
Sri Lanka set India a target of 207 runs
Team India bowlers enjoyed a decent outing on the third and final day.
Brar and Jadeja claimed two wickets each as the hosts declared their second innings at 200/6, setting India a target of 207 runs.
The latter's seven overs resulted in 33 runs and two wickets. Brar finished with 8/37 from two overs.
Siraj (1/25 in 8 overs) and Prasidh Krishna (1/35 in 8 overs) claimed one wicket each with the new ball.
Chase
Jaiswal & Gill power India's chase
Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill opened for India in the final session and added 100 runs in just 15 overs.
Notably, the latter did not take the field on the first two days due to an injury.
Despite failing in the first innings, Jaiswal made up for it by scoring a quickfire 61 off just 46 balls in the second innings (9 fours, 2 sixes).
On the other hand, Gill fell to Keshara Nuwantha for a 54-ball 44. He hit seven fours.
Information
Pant, Jurel throw away starts
After faltering in their first outing, Pant and Jurel threw away their starts in the run chase. The former hit three sixes and a four during his 68-ball 28. Jurel made 17 off 20 balls. Jadeja, meanwhile, was retired after scoring a 32-ball 22. Mohammed Siraj's 15-ball 32* cameo sealed the deal for the visitors.