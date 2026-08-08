Warm-up match: Padikkal, Jadeja headline India's batting performance vs SLCXI

India were off to a poor start as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who opened the batting with KL Rahul, was dismissed for a two-ball duck.

Padikkal then formed a 96-run stand with Rahul to power his team.

The former also added 72 runs with Jadeja en route to his hundred.

Padikkal retired after reaching the three-figure mark before returning later.

In Manav Suthar, Jadeja got another potent partner as the duo stitched a partnership worth 76 runs.