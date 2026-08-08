Warm-up match: Padikkal, Jadeja headline India's batting performance vs SLCXI
What's the story
Team India batters had a mixed day at the office on Day 2 of the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. While the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Ravindra Jadeja recorded 50-plus scores, there were also some failures. India finished the day with a score of 357/6. Notably, the first innings was dominated by SLC XI, who scored 363 runs for eight wickets.
Recovery
How did the day pan out?
India were off to a poor start as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who opened the batting with KL Rahul, was dismissed for a two-ball duck.
Padikkal then formed a 96-run stand with Rahul to power his team.
The former also added 72 runs with Jadeja en route to his hundred.
Padikkal retired after reaching the three-figure mark before returning later.
In Manav Suthar, Jadeja got another potent partner as the duo stitched a partnership worth 76 runs.
Milestone
Padikkal's century bolsters India's innings
Jadeja was retired after scoring 63 off 117 balls, a knock laced with seven fours.
Meanwhile, Padikkal returned to bat in the latter half of the day.
He recorded 40-plus stands with bowling all-rounders Saransh Jain and Gurnoor Brar as there was a surge in the scoring rate.
While Jain made a 45-ball 22 before getting retired, Brar smashed four sixes en route to his 18-ball 36*.
Match progress
Jaiswal departs for a silver duck
Responding to Sri Lanka Cricket XI's first innings score of 363/8d, India lost Jaiswal for a silver duck on just the second ball he faced.
Left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando struck with the new ball, inducing an edge that was safely taken by Dilum Sudeera.
Jaiswal's early exit was alarming, as he has been dismissed nine times across 18 innings against left-arm pacers in Tests, as per Cricinfo.
His average plummets to a paltry 22.22 in this regard.
Padikkal
Padikkal hammers statement hundred
Padikkal returned unbeaten on 142 off just 164 balls, a knock laced with 18 fours.
This knock has boosted Padikkal's chances of finding a place in India's XI for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Though Team India does not seem to have zeroed in on their number-three Test batter, Sai Sudharsan has operated at the position in recent games.
However, the southpaw is missing the ongoing warm-up game due to a niggle in his toe.
If he fails to recover on time, Padikkal is set to bat at the position.
Performance
How did the other batters perform?
KL Rahul looked comfortable during his 40-run stay (67 balls). Despite smashing five fours and a six, he could not convert his start.
Suthar (41 off 90) also batted well before falling short of a half-century.
Wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant (2) and Dhruv Jurel (1) failed to make a mark with the bat.
Coming to the SLC XI's bowling, eight bowlers operated on Day 2.
However, Asanka Manoj (2/32) and Ramesh Mendis (2/77) were the only ones to claim multiple wickets.