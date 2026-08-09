Warm-up match: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill make presence felt

Despite failing in the first innings, Jaiswal made up for it by scoring a quickfire 61 off just 46 balls in the second innings.

The southpaw batted with his usual aggression, having hit nine fours and two sixes.

On the other hand, Gill fell to Keshara Nuwantha for a 54-ball 44.

He also looked in fine touch and recorded seven fours during his stay.