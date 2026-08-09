Warm-up match: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill make presence felt
What's the story
Indian captain Shubman Gill and star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played blistering knocks in the final innings of the warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. The duo opened for India and added 100 runs in just 15 overs. While Jaiswal retired after scoring 61 runs, Gill was dismissed six short of a fine half-century. Notably, India need to chase down a target of 207 runs to win the match.
Knocks
Both batters played with great intent
Despite failing in the first innings, Jaiswal made up for it by scoring a quickfire 61 off just 46 balls in the second innings.
The southpaw batted with his usual aggression, having hit nine fours and two sixes.
On the other hand, Gill fell to Keshara Nuwantha for a 54-ball 44.
He also looked in fine touch and recorded seven fours during his stay.
Significance
Significance of the partnership
Jaiswal and Gill's display with the bat holds great significance.
Having suffered an impact injury to his right ring finger during a practice session, Gill did not take the field on the first two days.
However, he returned to the nets for a rigorous batting session on Sunday before opening for India in the fourth innings.
Meanwhile, Jaiswal was dismissed for a two-ball duck in India's first innings.
He was caught at gully off left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando.
Stats
A look at their stats
Coming to his Test career, Jaiswal has racked up 2,535 runs from 29 Tests at an average of 48.75.
His short career already has seven tons and 13 half-centuries.
Meanwhile, captain Gill is closing in on 3,000 Test runs.
In 41 Tests, the Indian batter has racked up 2,969 runs at an average of 44.31.
Gill has a remarkable conversion rate, scoring 11 tons and 8 half-centuries.
Summary
Summary of the game
India had earlier scored 357 runs for the loss of six wickets, just six runs short of Sri Lanka's first innings total of 363/8d.
While the likes of Devdutt Padikkal (142) and Ravindra Jadeja (63) recorded 50-plus scores, there were also some failures.
The likes of Gurnoor Brar and Jadeja claimed two wickets each as the hosts declared their second innings at 200/6.
Chasing 207 to win the game, India are off to a stunning start.