T20 WC: Sri Lanka appoint Malinga as fast-bowling coach 

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed fast-bowling legend Lasith Malinga as the consultant-fast bowling coach for their national men's team. The decision comes ahead of the highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. The SLC confirmed that Malinga's appointment is on a "short-term basis" from December 15, 2025, to January 25, 2026. Here are further details.

Coaching duties Malinga's role in Sri Lanka's World Cup preparation Malinga will assist in preparing and developing Sri Lanka's national fast bowlers ahead of the showpiece tournament. The SLC hopes to make the most of Malinga's extensive international experience and expertise in death bowling, especially in T20 format. This move is part of their strategy to bolster Sri Lanka's preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

Career highlights Malinga's impressive T20 career and IPL experience Malinga is widely regarded as one of the greatest T20 players of all time. He played 84 T20Is for Sri Lanka, taking 107 wickets with a best of 5/6. He was also part of the squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2014. In addition to his international success, Malinga has also made a mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having played 122 matches for Mumbai Indians and taken a total of 170 wickets.