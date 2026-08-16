Galle Test: SL bounce back after Devdutt Padikkal's splendid knock
What's the story
After a rain-delayed start to Day 2, India crossed the 400-run mark by stumps against Sri Lanka in the ongoing 1st Test in Galle. While the first session was washed out due to rain, Devdutt Padikkal's 167-run knock bolstered India. However, the Lankan spinners bounced back thereafter, with Keshara Nuwantha taking three wickets. From 307/2, the visitors were down to 460/9 at stumps.
Summary
Padikkal takes India past 350
India resumed on their overnight score of 288/2 with Padikkal and Rishabh Pant in the middle.
While Padikkal completed his 150, Pant threw his wicket away with a rash stroke. Keshara Nuwantha dismissed him for 39 (62).
Nuwantha then dismissed KL Rahul, who returned after retiring hurt on Day 1. The latter departed for 82 (175).
Padikkal then took India past 350 with Jurel.
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Prabath Jayasuriya ends Padikkal's stay
After losing two quick wickets, India hoped for a defiant partnership between Padikkal and Jurel. They added a 38-run stand before Prabath Jayasuriya ended Padikkal's bid for a double-ton. The latter departed for 167 off 230 balls (15 fours and a six).
Landmarks
Padikkal attains these feats
As per Cricbuzz, Padikkal became just the second left-hander to score a Test hundred from No. 3 for India in the 21st century.
Padikkal is also the third Indian with a 150-plus score against Sri Lanka from No. 3. He joined Rahul Dravid (177, Ahmedabad, 2009) and Cheteshwar Pujara (153, Galle, 2017).
Padikkal also has the highest score in this regard in Sri Lanka.
Knock
Jurel chips in with attacking fifty
Ravindra Jadeja, who joined Jurel, became Keshara Nuwantha's third victim of the innings. He was trapped in front, scoring 13 (25).
Manav Suthar, showing his batting ability, added a pivotal 55-run stand with Jurel.
The latter scored 51 off 68 balls (4 fours and 1 six) before falling to Jayasuriya. Dhananjaya de Silva took a brilliant catch, diving to his right in slips.
Numbers
Jurel's maiden Test fifty away from home
Jurel, who made his Test debut in 2024, completed his second half-century in the format. He also has a century.
In 11 Tests (17 innings), the Indian wicketkeeper-batter has raced to 529 runs at an average of 35.26. This was his maiden 50-plus score away from home in Tests.
Notably, Jurel played his maiden Test innings in Sri Lanka.
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India yet to be bowled out
Although Jurel departed, Suthar and Mohammed Siraj held the Sri Lankan spinners. However, Asitha Fernando broke the 15-run partnership, removing Siraj. Within minutes, Jayasuriya dismissed Suthar for 24 (43). Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna returned unbeaten.