Galle Test: SL bounce back after Devdutt Padikkal's splendid knock

India resumed on their overnight score of 288/2 with Padikkal and Rishabh Pant in the middle.

While Padikkal completed his 150, Pant threw his wicket away with a rash stroke. Keshara Nuwantha dismissed him for 39 (62).

Nuwantha then dismissed KL Rahul, who returned after retiring hurt on Day 1. The latter departed for 82 (175).

Padikkal then took India past 350 with Jurel.