1st Test: Can India ace spin challenge in Sri Lanka?
What's the story
After a month-long break, India are set to face Sri Lanka in the opener of the three-match Test series, starting August 15 at Galle International Stadium. This marks India's first Test series in Sri Lanka since 2017. The Lankans last beat India in a Test series in 2008. Both teams need to win this series to stay in contention for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Pitch report
Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details
The Galle International Stadium will host its 50th Test match.
The pitch is known to favor spinners as the game progresses, making it a challenging ground for visiting teams.
The team winning the toss will likely bat first because the pitch will deteriorate.
Notably, the weather forecast shows rain on all days, with moisture playing a role.
The Test series will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on SonyLIV.
Team dynamics
Indian team will rely on spin department
India are coming off a clinical Test win against Afghanistan, though they lost their last Test series to South Africa at home.
The Indian team now eyes a strong comeback under Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill.
Despite Jasprit Bumrah's absence, India will look to rely on their spin department.
Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.
Sri Lanka
SL to miss Mendis, Nissanka
On the other hand, the absence of Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka will be a major blow for Sri Lanka.
While Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the Lankans, the likes of Niroshan Dickwella and Dilshan Madushanka return to the side.
Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Lahiru Udana, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis (vice-captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, and Dilshan Madushanka.
Match history
A look at head-to-head record
According to Cricinfo, India and Sri Lanka have locked horns in 46 Tests since 1982. India have a 22-7 lead over the Lankans, with 17 Tests ending in a draw.
It is worth noting that India haven't ever lost a Test against Sri Lanka at home. Across 22 Tests against SL at home, India have won 13. Nine of them were drawn.
Series
India in Sri Lanka
In 24 Tests on Sri Lankan soil, India have won nine and lost seven. India's last Test defeat in the island nation was back in 2015.
In their last Test series in Sri Lanka, the Virat Kohli-led India routed the hosts 3-0.
Notably, Sri Lanka last beat India in a home Test series in 2008.
Information
India's 600th Test match
India are set to play their 600th Test match, having made their debut in 1932. India will be the third side to reach this landmark after England (1,097) and Australia (883).
Numbers
A look at notable numbers
Both KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have 300-plus runs against Sri Lanka in Tests. The latter averages 65.20 against this side.
Jadeja also has 33 wickets with the ball at 23.72, including 2 five-wicket hauls.
Meanwhile, Dinesh Chandimal averages 50 against India, having scored 2 tons in eight games.
All eyes will be on Prabath Jayasuriya, who has 12 fifers in just 23 Tests.
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