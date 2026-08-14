1st Test: Can India ace spin challenge in Sri Lanka? 

The Galle International Stadium will host its 50th Test match.

The pitch is known to favor spinners as the game progresses, making it a challenging ground for visiting teams.

The team winning the toss will likely bat first because the pitch will deteriorate.

Notably, the weather forecast shows rain on all days, with moisture playing a role.

The Test series will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on SonyLIV.