Sri Lanka vs India: Which pacer will accompany Mohammed Siraj?

In the pre-match press conference, Gill acknowledged Prasidh's form and Brar's ability with the old ball.

"Gurnoor Brar is excellent with the old ball as he can extract bounce at a good pace," Gill said. He added that "Prasidh Krishna is bowling well of late, as we have seen in the warm-up match."

The captain also stressed that Bumrah's absence gives both pacers a chance to make their mark.

Prasidh currently has 25 wickets from seven Tests at 31.96.