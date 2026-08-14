Sri Lanka vs India: Which pacer will accompany Mohammed Siraj?
What's the story
With Jasprit Bumrah sidelined due to injury, India captain Shubman Gill will have to take a tough decision regarding Mohammed Siraj's partner in the pace attack for the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting August 15. The two leading contenders are experienced pacer Prasidh Krishna and uncapped fast bowler Gurnoor Brar. Meanwhile, India look set to enter with three spinners on the Galle wicket.
Captain's insight
Gill on Prasidh and Brar
In the pre-match press conference, Gill acknowledged Prasidh's form and Brar's ability with the old ball.
"Gurnoor Brar is excellent with the old ball as he can extract bounce at a good pace," Gill said. He added that "Prasidh Krishna is bowling well of late, as we have seen in the warm-up match."
The captain also stressed that Bumrah's absence gives both pacers a chance to make their mark.
Prasidh currently has 25 wickets from seven Tests at 31.96.
Team composition
Other likely changes in playing XI
India are likely to field three left-arm spinners - Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
Among the four pacers in the squad, Siraj is a certain starter.
In terms of batting order, left-handed batsman Devdutt Padikkal is likely to bat at No. 3 instead of the injured Sai Sudharsan.
Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel could keep his spot in the middle order despite Rishabh Pant's presence.
Team dynamics
Gill rubbishes CoE communication issues reports
Apart from talking about the combination, Gill has also denied reports of communication issues between the team management and the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
He said, "There is constant communication with them."
The captain admitted that Sai Sudharsan's improvement wasn't as expected but expressed confidence in his 15 players for this Test match.
Leadership confidence
Gill opens up on improving India's WTC position
Having captained India for over a year, Gill has grown comfortable in his role. He said, "I am comfortable in my role as captain now."
The skipper also stressed on improving India's position in the World Test Championship and winning the next few Tests to stay in contention for a berth in its final.
India are currently placed fifth in the nine-team table.