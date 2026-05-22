Will Mohamed Salah play against Brentford? Liverpool manager answers

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has refused to confirm if Mohamed Salah will feature in their final game of the season against Brentford on Sunday. Slot expressed his views at a press conference on Friday. The match will be Salah's last appearance for the club after a nine-year stint at Anfield. Last weekend, Salah had called on Liverpool to change their style of play, hinting at dissatisfaction with the current tactics under Slot. Here's more.

Past incidents Slot responds to Salah's comments Earlier this season, Salah was left out of a Champions League match against Inter after admitting in an interview that his relationship with Slot had deteriorated. When asked about his feelings on Salah's recent comments, Slot said, "I don't think it is that important what I feel about it. What is important is that we qualify for the Champions League on Sunday and I prepare Mo and the whole team in the best possible way for the game."

Manager's perspective Slot expresses his disappointment Slot expressed his disappointment after Liverpool's loss against Aston Villa, which denied them Champions League qualification. He said, "I was very disappointed after our loss against Villa because a win would have given us qualification for the Champions League which we didn't get." The manager also stressed the importance of evolving the team and playing a style of football that both fans and players would enjoy in future seasons.

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