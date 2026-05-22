Will Mohamed Salah play against Brentford? Liverpool manager answers
What's the story
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has refused to confirm if Mohamed Salah will feature in their final game of the season against Brentford on Sunday. Slot expressed his views at a press conference on Friday. The match will be Salah's last appearance for the club after a nine-year stint at Anfield. Last weekend, Salah had called on Liverpool to change their style of play, hinting at dissatisfaction with the current tactics under Slot. Here's more.
Past incidents
Slot responds to Salah's comments
Earlier this season, Salah was left out of a Champions League match against Inter after admitting in an interview that his relationship with Slot had deteriorated. When asked about his feelings on Salah's recent comments, Slot said, "I don't think it is that important what I feel about it. What is important is that we qualify for the Champions League on Sunday and I prepare Mo and the whole team in the best possible way for the game."
Manager's perspective
Slot expresses his disappointment
Slot expressed his disappointment after Liverpool's loss against Aston Villa, which denied them Champions League qualification. He said, "I was very disappointed after our loss against Villa because a win would have given us qualification for the Champions League which we didn't get." The manager also stressed the importance of evolving the team and playing a style of football that both fans and players would enjoy in future seasons.
Evolve
'I have to find a way to evolve this team'
"I have to find a way to evolve this team now and definitely in the summer and in the upcoming season to be successful again, and to play a brand of football that I like. And if I like it then the fans will like it as well because I haven't liked a lot of the way we played this season," he said. "But we try to evolve the team in a way that we can compete but definitely also play the brand of football, the style of football the fans, I, and hopefully Mo if he's somewhere else at that moment in time will like as well."