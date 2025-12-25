How MS Dhoni helped Jharkhand win their maiden SMAT title

Jharkhand's historic victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 was significantly influenced by the guidance of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni . The state's cricket association joint secretary, Shahbaz Nadeem, revealed that Dhoni closely monitored every Jharkhand player during the tournament and was well aware of their stats. He even noted down players' weaknesses and discussed them with the state association.

Coaching decisions Dhoni's influence on Jharkhand side Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Nadeem revealed that the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) sought Dhoni's advice on several matters, including the appointment of coaching staff. He said, "When we started the season, right from the appointment of the coaching staff, we have always taken his [Dhoni's] advice and suggestions." "He followed the entire tournament, noted all the strengths and weaknesses of the players, and discussed with us. He is very interested in helping Jharkhand cricket grow."

Tournament performance Jharkhand's unbeaten run in SMAT Jharkhand finished the 2025/26 SMAT tournament unbeaten, winning all 11 matches. The team scored a staggering 262/3 in the final against Haryana, backed by skipper Ishan Kishan's whirlwind ton. Haryana never really recovered from that and were eventually bowled out for 193, losing by a massive margin of 69 runs. This is how Jharkhand clinched their maiden T20 title.

Coaching influence Role in Jharkhand's coaching appointments The JSCA appointed Ratan Kumar as head coach and Sunny Gupta as bowling coach on Dhoni's advice. Nadeem said, "He [Dhoni] also has a keen interest in the Jharkhand team. He wants them to do well." "It feels good that such a big player is paying close attention to our team."