SMAT: Jamshed Alam becomes 3rd Indian with T20 double hat-trick
What's the story
Jamshed Alam, a 23-year-old right-arm medium pacer from Railways, has made history by becoming the third Indian bowler to take four wickets in four balls in a T20 match, as per Cricinfo. The remarkable feat was achieved during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Saurashtra in Indore on Sunday. In his debut match, Alam achieved the rare five-wicket haul in just nine balls. He is also the sixth Indian to take a five-for on debut in men's T20s.
Match details
Alam's stunning spell
Alam made his mark in the fourth over of Saurashtra's innings, after Railways had set a target of 182 for five.
He dismissed Harvik Desai, Prerak Mankad, Ruchit Ahir, and Sammar Gajjar in quick succession.
The first four wickets were taken in his first over itself, while he completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Siddhart Rana in the next over.
The 23-year-old Alam finished with 5/38 in his four overs as Railways won by 29 runs.
Debut record
Alam joins an elite club of bowlers
Alam became the third Indian bowler to take four wickets in a row in a T20 match.
He joined the elite club with Karnataka's Abhimanyu Mithun and Vidarbha's Darshan Nalkande, who had achieved the same feat previously.
However, unlike Mithun and Nalkande, Alam achieved this milestone on his debut.
Globally, only Pakistan's Afaq Afridi has achieved the feat of taking four wickets in four balls on T20 debut.
Career path
Alam's journey to T20 debut
Before making his T20 debut, Alam had represented Meerut Mavericks in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League.
He also played for Railways in the CK Nayudu Trophy, a domestic Under-23 competition, and participated in the T20 Mumbai League earlier this year with Aakash Tigers MWS.
His impressive performances at these levels paved the way for his selection in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he made history with his stunning debut spell against Saurashtra.