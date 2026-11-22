Alam made his mark in the fourth over of Saurashtra's innings, after Railways had set a target of 182 for five.

He dismissed Harvik Desai, Prerak Mankad, Ruchit Ahir, and Sammar Gajjar in quick succession.

The first four wickets were taken in his first over itself, while he completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Siddhart Rana in the next over.

The 23-year-old Alam finished with 5/38 in his four overs as Railways won by 29 runs.