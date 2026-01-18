BBL 2025-26, Steve Smith slams match-winning 29th T20 fifty: Stats

Chasing a target of 172, Sydney Sixers lost Babar Azam and Josh Philippe inside the powerplay overs. However, Smith (54 off 40) and Moises Henriques steadied the ship with a strong partnership of 43 runs. Smith was joined by Curran and the two added 60 runs for the 4th wicket. Zaman Khan dismissed Smith in the 16th over. Curran then guided his team home with two overs to spare.

Numbers

Smith slams his 9th fifty in BBL

After smashing a whirlwind 42-ball 100 in his side's previous match Sydney Thunder, Smith was once again crucial in a run-chase. His 54 was laced with five fours. He consumed 40 balls and struck at 135. With this knock, Smith now owns 6,116 runs from 269 T20s (239 innings) at 32.53. In addition to 5 tons, he now owns 29 fifties. Smith has also raced to 1,372 BBL runs from 37 matches at 49. He owns nine fifties (100s: 4).