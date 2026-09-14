Smriti Mandhana becomes second batter with this WT20I feat: Details
What's the story
In the final of the 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup, Smriti Mandhana played a crucial role in India's win against Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. She scored an impressive 59 runs off just 39 balls, helping India post a total of 183/5 in their allotted overs. Notably, India went on to win this clash by 72 runs. Here we look at the prestigious records scripted by Mandhana during her stay.
Elite list
Her performance against Sri Lanka
Mandhana's innings in the aforementioned game was studded with five boundaries and three sixes.
Against Sri Lanka, the southpaw has now raced to 608 runs in 26 WT20I matches at an average of 26.43 and a strike rate of 119.44, as per Cricinfo.
She has now become the second-highest run-getter against the Lankans in this format.
Mandhana is only behind West Indies's Stafanie Taylor, who owns 888 runs in this regard at 40.36.
Stats
Five fifties against the Lankans
The 59 in the aforementioned game was Mandhana's fifth WT20I fifty against Sri Lanka.
Her highest score in this regard is 80. The southpaw also became just the second batter to complete five 50-plus WT20I scores against the Lankan team.
Taylor, with seven such scores, tops this list. Three of Mandhana's fifties against Sri Lanka have come at the Asia Cup.
Career
Second-most runs in WT20Is
Mandhana, who recently became the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket, owns the second-most runs in WT20Is.
Across 176 matches, she has scored a total of 4,751 runs at an average of 30.65.
This tally includes 36 fifties, two tons, and a strike rate of 126.55.
Mandhana is only behind New Zealand's Suzie Bates's tally of 4,758 runs.
She is also closing in on the milestone of hitting 100 sixes in T20Is, currently sitting at 98.