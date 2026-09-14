Smriti Mandhana becomes second batter with this WT20I feat: Details 

Mandhana's innings in the aforementioned game was studded with five boundaries and three sixes.

Against Sri Lanka, the southpaw has now raced to 608 runs in 26 WT20I matches at an average of 26.43 and a strike rate of 119.44, as per Cricinfo.

She has now become the second-highest run-getter against the Lankans in this format.

Mandhana is only behind West Indies's Stafanie Taylor, who owns 888 runs in this regard at 40.36.