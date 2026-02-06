Smriti Mandhana played WPL 2026 final with 'massive flu': Details 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team coach Malolan Rangarajan has praised captain Smriti Mandhana for her stellar performance in the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) final against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. Despite battling a "massive flu," Mandhana scored an impressive 87 off just 41 balls , leading RCB to their second title. The match witnessed RCB achieving the highest successful chase in WPL history by chasing down a target of 204 runs in 20 overs.

Praise for captain 'Smriti saved 1 of her best innings for the final' Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rangarajan praised Mandhana for her composure and control during the chase. He said, "Smriti saved one of her best innings for the final." He added that she was in complete control of her game, showing class and elegance even when batting against a target of 204 runs.

Unwavering dedication Mandhana played despite having a high fever Rangarajan also highlighted Mandhana's commitment to the team, saying she played the final despite being seriously unwell with a high fever. He said, "Smriti played this game with a massive, massive flu. She was seriously unwell with a high fever but again, to turn up and not even show it." He added that nobody in the team showed any signs of her illness during the match.

Batting prowess Rangarajan lauded Mandhana's constant drive to improve Rangarajan described Mandhana as a "nerd" when it comes to her own batting, crediting her constant drive to improve for her recent success. He said, "She's always looking to improve, always looking to get better at her skill." The coach also revealed that she had cracked the code two days before the final match.

