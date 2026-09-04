'Never imagined': Smriti Mandhana after her record-breaking outing against HKC
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana expressed her delight after breaking two major international records in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. The left-handed batter scored a brilliant 124 against Hong Kong, China on Thursday. Her innings helped India post a strong total of 193/5 and also made her the highest run-scorer in women's internationals, surpassing Mithali Raj. "Mithali di has been such a legend and a role model. mean go past her in the tally of runs is I definitely never imagined to do that But happy that you know, there are two top Indians at the top two," Mandhana told reporters after the game.
Stats
Most runs in women's internationals
With this knock of 124 off just 64 balls, Mandhana has raced to a total of 10,880 runs in women's internationals.
Across formats, Mandhana has now gone past former Indian ace Mithali, who smashed 10,868 runs.
18 tons for Mandhana is also the most for anyone in Women's internationals, surpassing 17 each for Meg Lanning and Laura Wolvaardt.
Record-breaking feat
Mandhana reacts to breaking multiple records
Mandhana's stellar performance not only made her the highest run-scorer in women's internationals but also gave her the most centuries across formats.
The one against Hong Kong was her 18th for Team India.
She said it was a great day for Indian cricket with two players from the country now at the top of these records.
"I mean, till I was batting, I didn't know what record because I didn't know what the exact runs needed were or all of that," she added.
Role models
Mandhana on surpassing Raj and Lanning
Mandhana expressed her admiration for both Mithali and Meg Lanning, saying she has always looked up to them as role models.
"I mean, genuinely, these are the two people who I have grown up watching a lot of cricket, and I have tried to take a lot of things from them as a batter," she said.
The vice-captain also said that going past their records is something she never imagined but is really happy about.
Match outcome
India secure spot in Women's Asia Cup semi-finals
India's victory over Hong Kong, China not only highlighted Mandhana's record-breaking performance but also secured their place in the Women's Asia Cup semi-finals.
The team bowled out their opponents for just 56 runs, winning the match by a whopping 137 runs.
India will play its final league stage match against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday.