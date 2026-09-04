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Home / News / Sports News / 'Never imagined': Smriti Mandhana after her record-breaking outing against HKC 
'Never imagined': Smriti Mandhana after her record-breaking outing against HKC 
Mandhana scored 124 against Hong Kong, China (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

'Never imagined': Smriti Mandhana after her record-breaking outing against HKC 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Sep 04, 2026
09:41 am
What's the story

Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana expressed her delight after breaking two major international records in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. The left-handed batter scored a brilliant 124 against Hong Kong, China on Thursday. Her innings helped India post a strong total of 193/5 and also made her the highest run-scorer in women's internationals, surpassing Mithali Raj. "Mithali di has been such a legend and a role model. mean go past her in the tally of runs is I definitely never imagined to do that But happy that you know, there are two top Indians at the top two," Mandhana told reporters after the game.

Stats 

Most runs in women's internationals

With this knock of 124 off just 64 balls, Mandhana has raced to a total of 10,880 runs in women's internationals.

Across formats, Mandhana has now gone past former Indian ace Mithali, who smashed 10,868 runs.

18 tons for Mandhana is also the most for anyone in Women's internationals, surpassing 17 each for Meg Lanning and Laura Wolvaardt.

Record-breaking feat

Mandhana reacts to breaking multiple records

Mandhana's stellar performance not only made her the highest run-scorer in women's internationals but also gave her the most centuries across formats.

The one against Hong Kong was her 18th for Team India.

She said it was a great day for Indian cricket with two players from the country now at the top of these records.

"I mean, till I was batting, I didn't know what record because I didn't know what the exact runs needed were or all of that," she added.

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Role models

Mandhana on surpassing Raj and Lanning

Mandhana expressed her admiration for both Mithali and Meg Lanning, saying she has always looked up to them as role models.

"I mean, genuinely, these are the two people who I have grown up watching a lot of cricket, and I have tried to take a lot of things from them as a batter," she said.

The vice-captain also said that going past their records is something she never imagined but is really happy about.

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Match outcome

India secure spot in Women's Asia Cup semi-finals

India's victory over Hong Kong, China not only highlighted Mandhana's record-breaking performance but also secured their place in the Women's Asia Cup semi-finals.

The team bowled out their opponents for just 56 runs, winning the match by a whopping 137 runs.

India will play its final league stage match against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday.

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