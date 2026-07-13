Sophie Ecclestone slams her maiden WTest fifty: Key stats
What's the story
After taking a fifer, England's Sophie Ecclestone scored a brisk half-century against India in the one-off Women's Test at Lord's. Despite Ecclestone's 50 (66), the hosts couldn't chase down 457 and perished for 186 on Day 4. After Amy Jones's dismissal (54), Ecclestone single-handedly stretched England's chase. She was the final batter to depart as India Women won by 270 runs.
Knock
Ecclestone stretches the chase
On Day 4, England resumed from their overnight score of 130/6, with Jones (52*) and Ecclestone (1*) in the middle.
While Jones's stay on the fourth morning was short-lived, Ecclestone took the hosts past 150. She reached her half-century as Deepti Sharma cleaned up the tail.
Ecclestone departed after scoring 50 off 66 balls (6 fours) and her maiden half-century.
Information
A look at her numbers
With her maiden 50-plus score in whites, Ecclestone has raced to 257 runs from 10 WTests at an average of 19.76. Earlier, the spinner became the first Englishwoman to take a WTest fifer at Lord's. She concluded with figures of 3/68 and 118/5.
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Another feat for Eccelestone
Ecclestone had earlier become the third bowler with 20-plus wickets in England-India WTests. She joined the likes of Jhulan Goswami (30) and Neetu David (25). Meanwhile, she is the first Englishwoman to do so.