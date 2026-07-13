Sophie Ecclestone slams her maiden WTest fifty: Key stats

On Day 4, England resumed from their overnight score of 130/6, with Jones (52*) and Ecclestone (1*) in the middle.

While Jones's stay on the fourth morning was short-lived, Ecclestone took the hosts past 150. She reached her half-century as Deepti Sharma cleaned up the tail.

Ecclestone departed after scoring 50 off 66 balls (6 fours) and her maiden half-century.