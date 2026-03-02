'Sanju Samson should play consistently': Sourav Ganguly hails Indian opener

Player potential

Ganguly praises Samson's match-winning knock

Speaking to reporters after the match, Ganguly said, "Outstanding. He's a very good player. He should consistently play for India in the white-ball." The former captain added that when Samson gets set, he can seriously damage the opposition, and he showed awareness of the match situation during this crucial game. According to Cricbuzz, this was the first time that Samson remained unbeaten after opening till the end in T20Is.