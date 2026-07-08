'Best birthday gift...': Sourav Ganguly on his biopic poster
What's the story
Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, who turned 54 on July 8, expressed his contentment over the launch of his biopic's first-look poster, "Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story." Starring Rajkummar Rao as Ganguly, the poster pays homage to one of his most iconic moments: the shirt-waving celebration from the Lord's balcony after India's NatWest Trophy victory over England in 2002. The film, which features Rao in the lead role, will hit theaters on May 14, 2027.
Biopic reaction
'Best birthday gift ever'
Sharing his reaction after the launch, Ganguly said, "The poster brings back a highly cherished moment from my cricketing journey. Rajkummar has approached the role with great sincerity and commitment." In a post on X, he called it "the best birthday gift ever." "Can't wait to see you play my cover drive!" added the former Indian captain.
Twitter Post
Ganguly reacts to the first look
The Best Gift Ever! Can’t wait to see you play my cover drive! #RajkummarRao#Dada #DadaTheSouravGangulyStory #DadaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/TqHsWn2Eg8— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 8, 2026
Leadership impact
Ganguly's captaincy transformed Indian cricket
Ganguly is credited with transforming Indian cricket in the early 2000s. He led the team through a pivotal phase of fearless leadership and memorable overseas performances. Under his captaincy, India achieved several historic milestones, including a Test series win in Pakistan (2004), drawing a Test series in Australia (2003-04), and breaking Australia's 15-match winning streak during the landmark home Test series victory (2-1) in 2001.
Film release
Biopic to hit theaters on May 14, 2027
Ganguly wished the best for the entire team of "Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story," hoping that fans would enjoy the film on May 14, 2027. The biopic traces his journey from a promising young cricketer to one of India's most influential captains. It highlights the grit, resilience, and conviction that redefined Indian cricket and inspired an entire generation.