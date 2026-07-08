'Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story' releases on May 14, 2027

'Best birthday gift...': Sourav Ganguly on his biopic poster

By Parth Dhall 03:42 pm Jul 08, 202603:42 pm

What's the story

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, who turned 54 on July 8, expressed his contentment over the launch of his biopic's first-look poster, "Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story." Starring Rajkummar Rao as Ganguly, the poster pays homage to one of his most iconic moments: the shirt-waving celebration from the Lord's balcony after India's NatWest Trophy victory over England in 2002. The film, which features Rao in the lead role, will hit theaters on May 14, 2027.