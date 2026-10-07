South Africa vs Australia, Test series: Head-to-head record
What's the story
After the ODI leg, South Africa and Australia are set to lock horns in the three-match Test series. The series between the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finalists will begin on October 9 at Durban's Kingsmead. St George's Park and Cape Town will host the next two Tests. Take a look at their head-to-head record in Test cricket.
Statistical edge
Australia's dominance in numbers
Australia and South Africa have clashed in 102 Tests since 1902, with the former dominating the head-to-head record.
The Aussies have won 54 of those matches, while the Proteas have managed only 27 wins. There have also been 21 drawn matches.
In South Africa, Australia lead the head-to-head record 29-16 across 54 games. They also lead 23-10 across 44 Tests at home.
Results
Recent results neck-to-neck
As mentioned, South Africa scripted history by beating Australia in the WTC 2025 final at Lord's.
Before this, their last Test win over the Aussies was in March 2018, the series that made the headlines due to the Sandpaper Gate.
In the last four head-to-head bilateral series, Australia and South Africa have won two each.
Batting
Top performers with the bat
Ricky Ponting is the leading run-scorer in the Australia-South Africa Tests.
Across 26 Tests, the former Australian skipper hammered 2,132 runs at an average of 47.37 (8 tons).
Meanwhile, Steve Smith owns 933 runs in 13 Tests at 44.42 against the Proteas.
While AB de Villiers is the only SA batter with 2,000-plus Test runs against Australia, Aiden Markram averages 61.60 in this regard.
Bowling
Top performers with the ball
Shane Warne's tally of 130 wickets against South Africa is miles ahead of any other bowler. He took 7 fifers and as many four-fers against the Proteas in just 24 Tests.
Australia's Clarrie Grimmett follows him with 77 Test wickets against the Proteas.
Both Pat Cummins (48) and Mitchell Starc (47) are closing in on 50 wickets against SA in the format.