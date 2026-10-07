South Africa vs Australia, Test series: Head-to-head record

Australia and South Africa have clashed in 102 Tests since 1902, with the former dominating the head-to-head record.

The Aussies have won 54 of those matches, while the Proteas have managed only 27 wins. There have also been 21 drawn matches.

In South Africa, Australia lead the head-to-head record 29-16 across 54 games. They also lead 23-10 across 44 Tests at home.