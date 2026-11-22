How SA's Test side has fared at SuperSport Park: Stats
What's the story
South Africa and Bangladesh will clash in the second and final Test, starting November 23. The match will be played at the iconic SuperSport Park in Centurion, which has been host to several riveting encounters. Notably, the Proteas have lost just three Tests at this venue since 1995. Take a look at their record here.
Record
SA's formidable record in Centurion
Between 1995 and 2026, South Africa played 30 Tests at SuperSport Park, winning 24. While they lost three Tests, as many were drawn.
The Proteas have lost to only Australia, England, and India (once each) at this venue.
In their only Test at SuperSport Park against Bangladesh back in 2008, SA won by an innings. Ashwell Prince scored an unbeaten 162.
Information
Last Test defeat
According to Cricinfo, SA have won 10 of their last 11 Tests at SuperSport Park. Their only defeat in this period came to India in 2021, with the visitors winning by 113 runs.
Performers
A look at notable numbers
The highest Test total at SuperSport Park is 621 by South Africa against Sri Lanka in 2020.
Meanwhile, England recorded the highest run chase at this venue in 2000 (251/8 vs South Africa).
Notably, Aiden Markram is among the 11 batters with 500 Test runs on this ground.
Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada has the joint-most Test wickets (59) here with Dale Steyn.