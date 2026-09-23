South Africa host Australia in Durban: 1st ODI preview
What's the story
The highly anticipated ODI series between South Africa and Australia will kick off on Thursday. This marks the start of a year-long build-up to the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, set to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The first match of the series will be played in Durban. While Australian captain Pat Cummins is expected to miss the opener, the South African camp is dealing with multiple injuries.
Details
Pitch report and other details
The iconic Kingsmead in Durban will host the series opener, and the pitch here offers pace and bounce to seamers.
Expect a neck-and-neck game as both sides are studded with a formidable pace attack. Batters will have to work their way to score freely.
The conditions for the match will be warm and windy.
The match will be aired live on Eurosport India and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.
Injury concerns
South Africa's bowling suffers major blow
South Africa's bowling attack has been dealt a major blow with the absence of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, and Kwena Maphaka due to hamstring injuries.
This leaves Gerald Coetzee as a particular focus in the squad.
He hasn't played an ODI since the World Cup semi-final against Australia in 2023, dealing with a groin strain and torn pectoral muscle.
Team strategies
Mitchell Marsh to lead Australia
On the other hand, Australia will be led by Mitchell Marsh in Pat Cummins's absence.
Last month, the latter hinted at playing fewer ODIs in the lead-up to the Test series scheduled in South Africa.
Marsh's leadership skills will be put to the test as he leads a strong Australian side against their arch-rivals South Africa.
Australia have a similar batting line-up from the Zimbabwe tour.
Lineups
A look at likely XIs
South Africa (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, and Lizaad Williams.
Australia (Probable XI): Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Olivier Peake, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc.
Past encounters
Head-to-head record
Australia are coming off a 3-0 ODI series win in Zimbabwe.
Meanwhile, South Africa have won their last five bilateral series against Australia, dating back a decade to September 2016.
The last time Australia won a bilateral series against South Africa was in 2014.
Overall, South Africa lead the win-loss record (57-52) against Australia in ODIs. They have a 28-22 lead at home.
Performers
Players in spotlight
Nathan Ellis is the only Australian to have taken 10-plus wickets in ODIs this year - 19 at 15.78.
According to Cricinfo, Hazlewood has dismissed de Kock as many as eight times in ODIs, with the latter averaging 15.75.
Starc is three away from completing 250 wickets in the format. He will be the fourth Australian to do so.
Poll