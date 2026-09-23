South Africa host Australia in Durban: 1st ODI preview

The iconic Kingsmead in Durban will host the series opener, and the pitch here offers pace and bounce to seamers.

Expect a neck-and-neck game as both sides are studded with a formidable pace attack. Batters will have to work their way to score freely.

The conditions for the match will be warm and windy.

The match will be aired live on Eurosport India and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.