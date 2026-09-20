Australia seal thrilling one-wicket win against Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI
What's the story
In the third and final ODI match of the three-match series, Zimbabwe posted a formidable total of 271/8 against Australia. The match in Harare was Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, and Sikandar Raza hitting fifties. Zimbabwe then had Australia at a spot of bother in the run-chase. However, a fine hundred from Josh Inglis and a valiant 36* from Nathan Ellis helped the visitors win by one wicket with one ball to spare. Australia scored 272/9 in 49.5 overs.
Match details
Zimbabwe lose wickets at regular intervals
Zimbabwe started their innings on a positive note, reaching 57 for 2 at the end of the powerplay. However, they lost wickets at regular intervals after that.
Ben Curran was dismissed for just seven runs while Brian Bennett managed to score only 30 runs before being caught by Travis Head off an Ellis delivery.
Brendan Taylor also fell cheaply after scoring just nine runs before being bowled by an Adam Zampa flipper.
Injury impact
Kaia's injury hampers Zimbabwe's momentum
Kaia was looking good with some classy strokes but he went down with what looked like a hamstring injury while completing a single.
He was treated on the field but could not continue after facing just two more balls.
Kaia managed 55 runs off 66 balls before leaving.
This brought Raza to the crease who survived an lbw review off Renshaw which hit in line but was missing leg.
Raza later hit Zampa over midwicket for six, breaking Australia's pressure.
Match highlights
Raza shines but Zimbabwe lose momentum
Raza became the highest ODI run-scorer at Harare Sports Club, scoring a half-century in the 46th over. He took 12 runs off Ellis's final over.
Despite his efforts, Zimbabwe lost four wickets for just 65 runs.
Wessly Madhevere was dismissed by an Ellis slower ball while Brad Evans top-edged a short ball to give Johnson his second wicket.
Graeme Cremer was out lbw to a pinpoint Ellis yorker after playing an ODI after eight years on the day after his 40th birthday, as per Cricinfo.
Duo
A look at Kaia and Ervine's numbers
Kaia, who earlier struggled with low scores, brought up his third half-century in ODIs.
He also has a ton. In 25 ODIs, the Zimbabwe batter raced to 612 runs at an average of 26.6.
All his 50-plus scores have come at home.
Meanwhile, the experienced Ervine recorded his 25th ODI fifty (100s: 4).
He now has 3,770 runs from 134 ODIs at an average of 32.78.
As per Cricinfo, he clocked his 2nd ODI fifty against the Aussies.
Do you know?
Ervine surpasses Mohammad Nabi
At 41 years and 32 days, Ervine is now the oldest batter with a 50-plus score in an ODI (Full Member teams). He surpassed Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (40y 286d in 2025). Ervine now has two 50-plus scores after turning 40 in ODIs.
Raza
Sikandar Raza shines against Australia, completes 8,000 List A runs
Raza, who scored an unbeaten 81 (72), raced to 8,000 runs in List A cricket.
He now has 8,026 runs from 264 50-over games at an average of over 36.
This was his 42nd List A fifty, apart from 13 tons.
Notably, 26 of those half-centuries have come in ODIs.
Across 159 ODIs, the Zimbabwe all-rounder has raced to 4,704 runs at an average of 37.33.
Information
Raza against Australia
According to Cricinfo, Raza slammed his second ODI half-century against Australia. In eight games against the Men in Yellow, the star all-rounder has amassed 268 runs at an average of 38.28. His strike rate is 76.79.
Ellis
Ellis takes three-fer
Brian Bennett, who scored a counter-attacking 30 (29), then became Ellis's first victim of the day. In the back end, Ellis returned to dismiss Wessly Madhevere (1) and Graeme Cremer (1).
Ellis conceded five runs per over, with his figures reading 10-0-50-3.
In 17 away games, the Aussie pacer has 31 wickets at an average of 22.74. This includes his two hauls of four-plus wickets.
He has played only five ODIs at home, taking just three wickets at 71.33. At neutral venues, Ellis has three wickets from as many games at 53.33.
Information
Adam Zampa claims 2 scalps
Aussie spinner Zampa managed 2/53 from his 10 overs. In 124 ODIs, Zampa has managed 203 scalps. He averages 29.45 (ER: 5.53). Versus Zimbabwe, he owns 11 scalps from six games. He averages 25.45.
Chase
How did the chase pan out?
Australia lost both their openers and Inglis knew he had to settle in and offer resistance.
Alongside Cooper Connolly, a fine 52-run stand followed with Inglis dominating the same.
After Connolly's dismissal, the experienced Alex Carey joined hands with Inglis and the pair put on 85 runs.
Australia were reduced to 162/4 and then 176/5.
Zimbabwe dealt Australia further blows, reducing them to 206/7. However, Inglis completed an able hundred before being dismissed by Raza.
Australia were 227/8 and then 245/9 before Ellis stole the show.
ZIM bowlers
Brad Evans leads the way with 4 scalps
Brad Evans picked 4 scalps for 47 runs from his 10 overs.
He now owns 29 ODI scalps from 23 matches at 32.2. He recorded his maiden four-fer (5w: 1).
11 of his wickets have come from six matches against the Aussies at 25.54.
Besides Evans, Raza managed 2/42 from 10 overs.
In 159 ODIs, Raza has amassed 98 scalps at 44.34.
Cremer clocked 2/53 from 9 overs. He owns 121 ODI scalps forZimbabwe.
Inglis
Inglis gets past 1,000 ODI runs
Inglis slammed 103 runs off 102 balls (4s: 11).
During the course of his innings, Inglis surpassed 1,000 ODI runs for the Aussies (now 1,097).
In 42 matches, the versatile Inglis has clocked 2 hundreds and six fifties. He averages 31.34, as per Cricinfo.
Notably, he also surpassed 500 runs (now 522) in away ODIs (home of opposition) from 20 matches (100s: 1, 50s: 3).
He also owns 285 runs in home ODIs and 290 runs in neutral venue games.
Information
9th Aussie batter with an ODI hundred against Zimbabwe
Inglis is the 9th Aussie batter with an ODI hundred against Zimbabwe. He joined the likes of Ricky Ponting (1), Mark Waugh (3), Damien Martyn (1), Michael Clarke (1), Adam Gilchrist (1), Matt Renshaw (1), Travis Head (1), and Stuart Law (1).
Records
Notable records from the match
Australia have won 32 of 35 completed ODIs against Zimbabwe.
As per Cricbuzz, Australia's 272 is their second-highest successful chase against Zimbabwe, behind the 280 chased at Hobart in 2001.
Zimbabwe recorded their 5th one-wicket defeat in ODIs. Meanwhile, the Aussies recorded their sixth one-wicket in ODI cricket.
Australia recorded their second-highest 10th-wicket stand (27* runs) in a successful chase, behind James Faulkner and McKay's 57* against England in Brisbane in 2014.