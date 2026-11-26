Sachin enjoyed an international cricket career spanning 24 years, representing India from 1989 to 2013.

He made his debut as a teenager and continued dominating bowling attacks well into his late thirties.

His 664 international appearances for India, 100 centuries, 164 fifties and 34,357 runs underline his extraordinary consistency.

Tendulkar's ability to evolve his batting approach helped him remain relevant across different generations of cricket.