Premier League: De Zerbi 'sad and frustrated' with Spurs defeat
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League goal drought ended too late on Saturday, as they lost 3-2 to Aston Villa in North London. The defeat means Spurs are yet to win a league match this season, marking their worst start in the Premier League era. Despite scoring their first goals of the campaign after Villa took a commanding 3-0 lead, Tottenham couldn't secure a comeback. Roberto De Zerbi was left a disappointed figure after his side's defeat. Here's more.
Words
'We conceded an unacceptable goal'
De Zerbi highlighted the poor second goal conceded from a long ball:
"We conceded an unacceptable goal from a long kick with a long ball and we knew before the game, because this season Aston Villa are playing 86 per cent more long balls than last season and we spoke in many, many meetings," said De Zerbi after Spurs' defeat.
Goal analysis
'We can't concede the second goal'
A disappointed and sad De Zerbi was critical of his side's 2nd goal conceded.
"I'm very disappointed, very sad, very frustrated for the performance because we can't lose this game in this way, absolutely. We can't concede the second goal, we can't lose balance just because in the first half we are losing in the beginning of the second half."
"I spoke with the four attackers to use their heads calmly, play calm, play, enjoy, don't take risks. When we conceded the second goal it was incredible," he added.
Defensive concerns
It's my responsibility, says De Zerbi
De Zerbi also said it's his responsibility after reflecting on the defeat.
"It's my responsibility, I take my responsibility but in that moment of the game, when the game is different than ball possession than playing in the last third, because we can't play 90 minutes in the last third like the first half, because there is an opponent, Aston Villa is not a so bad team, it's a good team," De Zerbi added, as per Sky Sports.
Matheus Fernandes
Why Matheus Fernandes was replaced at half-time?
De Zerbi also spoke on the decision to replace midfielder Matheus Fernandes at half-time.
"Matheus [Fernandes] is different than Kudus and I have a big confidence in Mateus, but I didn't like the performance of Mateus today otherwise I wouldn't change. He knows, but it can be normal, it's not an attack of Mateus," he said.
"I love Mateus, it's not a problem, but I think from Mateus we need more from him."
Opta stats
Sorry numbers for winless Spurs
Tottenham have now lost 22 home league games since the start of 2024-25, just one fewer than in their previous four seasons combined (23).
Tottenham have failed to win any of their previous 48 games in all competitions in which they've conceded the opening goal (D11 L36), with 37 of those games coming in the Premier League (D8 L29).
This is Spurs' worst start to a Premier League season after five games, with two points and a goal difference of -6, eclipsing their 2008-09 start (2 points, -3 goal difference).