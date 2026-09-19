Premier League: De Zerbi 'sad and frustrated' with Spurs defeat

A disappointed and sad De Zerbi was critical of his side's 2nd goal conceded.

"I'm very disappointed, very sad, very frustrated for the performance because we can't lose this game in this way, absolutely. We can't concede the second goal, we can't lose balance just because in the first half we are losing in the beginning of the second half."

"I spoke with the four attackers to use their heads calmly, play calm, play, enjoy, don't take risks. When we conceded the second goal it was incredible," he added.