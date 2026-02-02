Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur hold Manchester City 2-2: Key stats

Tottenham Hotspur staged a remarkable comeback against Manchester City , drawing 2-2 in a thrilling Premier League Matchweek 24 clash on Sunday. The match turned on Dominic Solanke's stunning scorpion kick, which helped Spurs recover from a disappointing first half. Despite the draw, City's failure to maintain their two-goal lead have given Arsenal an upper hand in the title race. Here's more.

Match overview A dominant 1st-half display from City In the first half, City dominated the game with goals from Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo. Erling Haaland assisted Cherki in the 11th minute before Bernardo Silva made an assist for Semenyo (44'). Tottenham's performance was far from impressive, leading to boos from their home fans at half-time. However, things changed after the break as Spurs came out looking like a completely different side under Thomas Frank's guidance.

Turning point Solanke's brilliance sparks Tottenham comeback The second half saw striker Solanke lead the charge for Tottenham. His brilliant turn in the box and near-post shot under pressure from Marc Guehi brought Spurs back into contention in the 53rd minute. The equalizer came soon after, with Solanke flicking Conor Gallagher's cross from behind him, sending the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into a frenzy. Solanke's 70th minute goal helped Spurs make a comeback.

Advertisement

Close calls Missed chances at both ends The match was filled with near misses, with Gianluigi Donnarumma pulling off stunning saves from Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons. Guehi also made a brilliant intervention to deny Spurs a winner. On the other hand, City missed big chances to regain their lead through Tijjani Reijnders, who failed to hit the target on two occasions.

Advertisement

Title race impact Title race swings in favor of Arsenal: Points table The draw has given Arsenal an advantage in the title race, with City now trailing six points behind the Premier League leaders. After 24 matches, City have 47 points and are six behind leaders Arsenal (53). Pep Guardiola's men played out their fifth draw of the season (W14 L5). Spurs gained another valuable point after a successive 2-2 draw. After 24 games, Spurs own 29 points and are placed 14th.

Match stats Here are the match stats In terms of ball possession, Guardiola's side had 60.7% compared to Spurs' 39.3%. City's xG was 1.99 and they had three shots on target from 15 attempts. Spurs had six shots on target from 12 attempts and their xG was 0.97. City created three big chances compared to Spurs' two. In terms of touches in the opposition box, City's 26 was more than 22 of Spurs.

City Key Premier League numbers of Haaland, Cherki and Semenyo Haaland is now involved in 25 Premier League goals this season (G20 A5) from 24 matches. In 121 Premier League appearances, he now has 21 assists (G105). Cherki is now involved in 10 Premier League goals this season from 19 matches. He scored his 3rd goal (A7). Former Bournemouth winger Semenyo scored his 32nd Premier League goal in what was his 104th appearance. In 2025-26, he has raced to 12 goals (A3) from 23 matches. He scored his 2nd Premier League goal for City.

Information Bernardo Silva races to 50 Premier League assists City veteran Silva clocked his 50th Premier League assist. He also owns 43 goals from 290 appearances. In the ongoing season, he has 4 assists from 24 league matches.

Information Solanke races to 40 Premier League goals Former Liverpool and Bournemouth forward Solanke has now raced to 40 Premier League goals from 166 appearances. He opened his account for the season (G2) from 5 appearances. Overall, he has 20 goals for Spurs from 54 matches in all competitions.

Opta stats Semenyo enters record books, Cherki shines Semenyo is just the second player to score in four of his first five appearances for the Manchester City as a Premier League club in all competitions (from 1992-93), after Emmanuel Adebayor in 2009 (also 4). Cherki has 19 goal involvements in all competitions for Manchester City this season (9 goals, 10 assists). Meanwhile, the only player with more for Premier League clubs in 2025-26 is his teammate Haaland (32).