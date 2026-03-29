IPL 2026: Will SRH's Carse be available for KKR clash? 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori has given an update on the fitness of pacer Brydon Carse. The player missed SRH's IPL 2026 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after suffering a hand injury during practice. However, Vettori is hopeful that Carse will be fit for their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 2. Carse, who is uncapped in IPL, owns 58 T20 wickets at an economy of 9.09

Injury specifics Vettori says Carse hurt bowling hand Vettori revealed that Carse hurt his bowling hand while batting in the nets. "It was cleared of any break, but there was quite a lot of swelling and he tried to push for the game, but it was difficult for him to hold the ball," Vettori said. He added that "he has been improving," and they are hoping he will be available for selection against Kolkata.

Match analysis Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased SRH's 201 In their IPL 2026 opener, SRH posted a massive total of 201 runs. However, the team failed to defend it as RCB chased down the target comfortably in just 15.4 overs. The absence of Carse and Pat Cummins from the bowling attack was felt as David Payne, who had just arrived as a replacement ahead of the match, couldn't maintain control despite picking up two quick wickets.

Advertisement