SL's squad for England white-ball series: Captain Kusal Mendis returns
What's the story
Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the upcoming white-ball series against England. The tour will comprise three T20Is and as many ODIs. Kusal Mendis returns as captain in both formats, with Charith Asalanka serving as his deputy. Pathum Nissanka, who also missed the India Test series, will once again open the innings. Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, and Pavan Rathnayake are also included in the middle-order lineup.
Leadership
Return of Kusal Mendis
As mentioned, Kusal returns to lead Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket. He recently missed the two-match Test series against India at home due to a hamstring injury.
Mendis had been out of action since injuring his hamstring in the early stages of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). He was replaced by Niroshan Dickwella in the Test squad.
Team composition
ODI squad composition
The ODI squad also features Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, and Sachindu Colombage.
The bowling department comprises Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.
Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka have also been included in the squad.
Squad: Kusal Mendis (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, and Dilshan Madushanka.
Team composition
Changes in T20I squad
The T20I squad includes Lahiru Udara and Tharindu Rathnayake as new additions. Nuwan Thushara and Binura Fernando have been added to the team as extra pace-bowling options.
Squad: Kusal Mendis (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, and Binura Fernando.
Information
Schedule of T20I, ODI series
The series will begin with the first T20I on September 15 in Southampton, followed by matches in Cardiff (September 17) and Manchester (September 19). The following three ODIs will be played in Chester-le-Street (September 22), Leeds (September 24), and The Oval (September 27).