Colombo Test: India still on top despite Sri Lanka's resilience
What's the story
Sri Lanka staged a valiant fightback on the third day of the second Test against India in Colombo. The hosts scored 265 runs for the loss of eight wickets but still trail by a massive margin. Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha were at the forefront of this resistance after India declared their innings at 503/9. Notably, rain caused an early end to the day's play. Here we look at the proceedings of Day 3.
Proceedings
A vital stand between Sooriyabandara and Mendis
Having resumed at 8/2, Sri Lanka were in desperate need of a massive partner.
Kamil Mishara's dismissal for 19 further reduced them to 35/3.
However, Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis (32) staged a remarkable recovery with an 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
The former mixed caution with aggression in his innings before falling to Ravindra Jadeja for 80.
Steady innings
Dinusha continues his fine form
Another collapse meant the Lankans went from 122/3 to 173/7.
Dinusha once again proved to be Sri Lanka's most dependable batter in the series.
He looked comfortable against both pace and spin, playing a key role in holding Sri Lanka's innings together after Sooriyabandara's dismissal.
Lower-order batters Keshara Nuwantha (18) and Lahiru Kumara (8*) also chipped in to extend their resistance.
Dinusha returned unbeaten on 85 off 137 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes) as the hosts finished Day 3 at 265/8.
Game plan
Can Sri Lanka avoid the follow-on?
Sri Lanka still trails India by 238 runs with just two wickets remaining in their first innings.
India took the second new ball before stumps and will look to wrap up the innings quickly on Day 4.
This would either force Sri Lanka to follow on or set up a commanding position, depending on how the match situation unfolds.
Sooriyabandara
Sooriyabandara slams 80 in his second Test
Sooriyabandara made his Test debut in the series opener but was dismissed for a golden duck.
His 80 in Colombo came off 133 balls as he smashed nine fours during his stay.
This was his 24th fifty in First-Class cricket, as he also owns 14 tons, as per Cricinfo.
Playing his 70th match, the batter has raced to 4,973 runs with an impressive average of 53-plus across 104 innings.
Dinusha
Dinusha slams third successive 80-plus score vs India
Dinusha, who made 100 and 84 in the series opener, crossed the 80-run mark once again.
He has now raced to 455 runs across eight Test innings at a stunning average of 75.83.
The lowest of his four 50-plus scores has been 80.
Overall, he currently has 12 tons and 21 fifties across 70 matches in First-Class cricket.
This tally includes over 3,950 runs at a fine average of 46-plus.
Information
Dinusha attains this feat
As per Cricbuzz, Dinusha became the third batter to have gone past 80 in each of his first three Test innings against India. He has joined Pakistan's Zaheer Abbas (176, 96, and 235*) and West Indies's Everton Weekes (128, 194, 162).
Bowlers
How did the Indian bowlers fare?
For India, Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar were the most successful bowlers, taking three wickets each.
Krishna bowled 14 overs and gave away 47 runs.
Suthar, who claimed 10 wickets in the opener, bowled 21 overs and went for 83 runs.
Speedster Mohammed Siraj (1/33 in 11 overs) and Jadeja (1/45 in 19.4 overs) also chipped in with a wicket apiece.
Debutant spinner Saransh Jain bowled 18 wicket-less overs for 51 runs.