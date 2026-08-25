Colombo Test: India still on top despite Sri Lanka's resilience 

Having resumed at 8/2, Sri Lanka were in desperate need of a massive partner.

Kamil Mishara's dismissal for 19 further reduced them to 35/3.

However, Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis (32) staged a remarkable recovery with an 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The former mixed caution with aggression in his innings before falling to Ravindra Jadeja for 80.