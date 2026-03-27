Nuwan Thushara fails SLC fitness test ahead of IPL opener

Test details

Nuwan Thushara below 17, retest allowed

Ashley de Silva, the chief executive of SLC, confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that Thushara scored below the qualifying mark of 17 out of 29 points across five different parameters. However, there's a silver lining for Thushara as he is eligible to take another fitness test after a gap of four to five days. This could give him another shot at proving his fitness for IPL 2026.