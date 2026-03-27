Nuwan Thushara fails SLC fitness test ahead of IPL opener
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have suffered a major blow ahead of their IPL 2026 opener. Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out of at least the first game after failing a mandatory fitness test by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). The pacer could not clear the required benchmark in five different parameters set by SLC, resulting in his unavailability for immediate participation in the tournament.
Test details
Nuwan Thushara below 17, retest allowed
Ashley de Silva, the chief executive of SLC, confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that Thushara scored below the qualifying mark of 17 out of 29 points across five different parameters. However, there's a silver lining for Thushara as he is eligible to take another fitness test after a gap of four to five days. This could give him another shot at proving his fitness for IPL 2026.
Team adjustments
Yash Dayal absent, Hazlewood joins RCB
RCB will now have to rethink their lineup for the season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The team is already dealing with the absence of Yash Dayal, although Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood joined the squad on Thursday. Other Sri Lankan players Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga are also yet to take their fitness tests due to ongoing recovery from injuries.