Stephen Fleming set to become England's new Test coach: Report
What's the story
Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming is on the verge of being appointed as England's new Test coach. The 53-year-old has emerged as the top contender for the role after a week of interviews, as per The Telegraph. He will replace his compatriot Brendon McCullum, who was sacked earlier this month following Ben Stokes's retirement.
Appointment process
ECB keen on appointing Fleming
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is said to be keen on appointing Fleming, who has played 111 Tests for New Zealand.
The decision comes after a thorough interview process.
However, it remains unclear if Fleming will take charge in time for the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley in three weeks' time.
Transition period
ECB willing to let Trescothick take over
The ECB has shown willingness to let assistant coach Marcus Trescothick take over on an interim basis for the Pakistan series.
This is until the new coach officially takes over for South Africa's tour in December.
England has only 10 Tests before next summer's home Ashes, which makes winning back the urn a major challenge for Fleming.
Coaching journey
Fleming left CSK earlier this month
After retiring from international cricket in 2008, Fleming had a long stint as head coach with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
He also coached CSK's sister franchises in Major League Cricket (Texas Super Kings) and South Africa's SA20 (Joburg Super Kings).
However, he left CSK earlier this month after McCullum was sacked, paving the way for his potential appointment as England coach.
Coaching credentials
His coaching experience in England
Fleming has also coached in England with Southern Brave in The Hundred until 2024.
He had a brilliant playing career with Nottinghamshire and played for Yorkshire and Middlesex.
Despite not having coached red-ball cricket for some years or county cricket since his playing days, he is regarded as an exceptional tactician and man manager from his time as a player and leader at CSK.