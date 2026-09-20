Stephen Fleming's first press conference as England coach: Details here
What's the story
Stephen Fleming, England's newly appointed Test coach, has emphasized the importance of team identity and behavior. During his first press conference in the role, Fleming said that his long-term vision for the team is not just about winning matches but also about how they conduct themselves as a cricketing nation. Fleming expressed his desire to lead the world's number one Test team and participate in the Ashes series for the first time.
Team ethos
Team identity is crucial for Fleming
Fleming stressed the importance of team identity, saying "there's been a lot of coverage around that."
He added, "I think the way that players represent England and the group is going to be really important to me."
The new coach also highlighted that style of play would come with this sense of belonging within the group.
Leadership dialogue
Fleming has discussed team's identity with Joe Root
Fleming revealed he has already discussed the team's identity with captain Joe Root.
He said, "We've done some things to start that piece of work, so that's really important to me."
The new coach stressed this process would take time but is crucial for ensuring the team not only wins matches but also represents England cricket in its best form.
Accountability
Fleming disappointed by England's behavior
Fleming also addressed the disciplinary controversies that have marred English cricket, including an incident where Brydon Carse was handcuffed outside a nightclub after Durham's County Championship win over Derbyshire.
Previously,
He said he was disappointed by such behavior and emphasized the need for work on this front.
Fleming pointed to Root as an example of how international cricketers should behave.
Over-rate concern
Change in attitude toward the over-rate
Fleming also called for a change in England's attitude toward the over-rate.
He pointed out that multiple sanctions have hampered their progress in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) since its inception in 2019.
The new coach said he was aspirational about the WTC, calling it one of cricket's "pinnacle trophies."
Fleming stressed that if it's such a major trophy, England should be striving to win it along with other marquee events.
Twitter Post
Fleming show!
Stephen Fleming talks playing style and identity 🗣️— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 20, 2026
Watch the full interview ➡️ https://t.co/uPwmu42Cbb pic.twitter.com/6vT3gEGOFQ