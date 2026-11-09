Steven Smith recovering from neck injury: George Bailey
What's the story
Australian cricketer Steven Smith has been dealing with a neck injury that kept him out of the final Test against South Africa. The injury was diagnosed as a cervical facet joint problem after he first felt discomfort during the second Test at St George's Park. Despite initial hopes within the Australian camp that he would recover in time for the decider at Newlands, Smith had to undergo a nerve-block injection on match day and was ruled unfit to play.
Recovery process
Smith on break in New York
After the series, while other squad members returned to Australia, Smith took a break in New York. He has an apartment there and spends a lot of time in the city.
Now, he is expected to return to Sydney next week.
"He's had some specialist appointments there and some progress," said George Bailey, Australia's chair of selectors. "Hopefully that continues to trend in the right direction."
Career outlook
No talk of retirement from Test cricket
Smith's neck injury marred his South Africa tour, where he scored just 83 runs in four innings. He also faced a concussion scare in Durban.
Despite these challenges, Bailey said he hasn't discussed anything with Smith that would suggest an early retirement from Test cricket.
"The information that he shared from New York post those specialist updates is positive," Bailey added, expressing confidence in Smith's future participation in upcoming tours to India and England next year.
AUS-NZ series
Australia to face Kiwis
Australia are gearing up to host New Zealand in a historic four-Test series from December 9.
Part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship, this marks the first time the two traditional rivals will clash in a four-match Test series.
Bailey has announced that Marnus Labuschagne will not be considered for selection in the upcoming four-Test series against New Zealand.