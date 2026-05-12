IPL: Teams to record successful 200+ chases after this collapse

In a thrilling 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets in Dharamsala. Having accomplished the 211-run target with an over to spare, DC pulled off the highest successful T20 chase on this ground. Notably, they were once reeling at 33/3. On this note, we look at the instances of a team successfully chasing down 200-plus targets in the IPL despite losing three wickets under 50 runs.

#3 DC vs PBKS, 2026 DC were off to a terrible start in the aforementioned game, as each of their top-three batters were dismissed inside the first five overs, leaving them at 33/3. The team was further reduced to 74/4 before Axar Patel (56) and David Miller (51) rescued them with half-centuries. Ashutosh Sharma (24 off 10), Madhav Tiwari (18* off 8), and Auqib Nabi Dar (10* off 2) scored vital runs toward the end as DC prevailed with an over to spare.

#2 DC vs LSG, 2025 In a thrilling start to their IPL 2025 campaign, Delhi Capitals edged past Lucknow Super Giants by a wicket in Visakhapatnam. Chasing a massive 210, DC were reduced to 7/3 before further reeling at 65/5. However, DC made a stunning recovery spearheaded by Ashutosh Sharma's unbeaten 66-run knock. Vipraj Nigam (39 of 15) and Tristan Stubbs (34 off 22) also played vital knocks, helping DC cross the line with three balls to spare.

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