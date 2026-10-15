'Why aim at...': Gavaskar slams Shamar Joseph's bouncer against Arshdeep
What's the story
Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar has criticized West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph for his unsportsmanlike conduct during the fourth T20I match in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The incident occurred when a bouncer from Joseph hit India's tail-ender Arshdeep Singh on the shoulder, leaving him in pain. Despite his visible discomfort, Arshdeep chose to continue batting as India needed 30 runs off the last ball.
Match dynamics
The controversial over
Despite India's captain Shreyas Iyer urging him to retire hurt and leave the field immediately, Arshdeep stood his ground.
On the next ball, he again left his stumps unguarded in a bid to hit a boundary.
However, Joseph bowled another short ball targeting Arshdeep's injured shoulder.
Luckily for him, it missed its mark and went away for four byes and a wide.
Throughout the over, Arshdeep left his stumps exposed while trying to pull Joseph's deliveries.
Sportsmanship debate
Gavaskar's stance on the matter
Gavaskar, who was in the commentary box, was visibly upset by Joseph's tactics and criticized the West Indies pacer for "aiming at Arshdeep" instead of targeting the stumps.
He said, "He is aiming at him. Why attack the batter when the stumps are right there?"
Arshdeep eventually walked off with three balls remaining in the innings as WI won by 24 runs after posting a massive 247/3.
Match outcome
West Indies win by 24 runs
Despite Arshdeep's valiant effort, India could only manage 223 runs in response to West Indies's total of 247/3.
The West Indies won the match by 24 runs, leveling the five-match series at 2-2.
The incident highlighted the physical toll of cricket and raised questions about player safety and sportsmanship on the field.