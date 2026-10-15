'Why aim at...': Gavaskar slams Shamar Joseph's bouncer against Arshdeep 

Despite India's captain Shreyas Iyer urging him to retire hurt and leave the field immediately, Arshdeep stood his ground.

On the next ball, he again left his stumps unguarded in a bid to hit a boundary.

However, Joseph bowled another short ball targeting Arshdeep's injured shoulder.

Luckily for him, it missed its mark and went away for four byes and a wide.

Throughout the over, Arshdeep left his stumps exposed while trying to pull Joseph's deliveries.