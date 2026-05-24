Suryakumar Yadav completes 1,500 IPL runs at Wankhede Stadium: Stats

Suryakumar Yadav , the star player of Mumbai Indians, has become only the second batter in history to complete 1,500 Indian Premier League runs at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. He achieved this landmark with his fourth run against Rajasthan Royals in MI's final game of IPL 2026. SKY has indeed enjoyed operating at this venue. Here we decode his stats and records at the ground.

Performance stats SKY owns the best strike rate at Wankhede As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY took 46 innings and as many games to complete 1,500 IPL runs at the Wankhede. His average of 39-plus here is the second-best among batters with at least 700 runs at this venue. He also boasts the best strike rate in this category (163-plus), further highlighting his prowess as a batsman on home turf.

Information SKY only second to Rohit Rohit Sharma (2,632) is the only batter with more IPL runs at Wankhede than Suryakumar. No other player has even crossed the 1,300-run mark. Rohit (20) and Suryakumar (13) also happen to be the only batters with more than 10 50-plus scores here.

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Tons Two tons at the venue SKY has tallied two IPL hundreds at the Wankhede. KL Rahul and Sanju Samson are the only other batters with multiple IPL tons at this ground (2 each). However, SKY is the only batter to have tallied multiple hundreds at the venue as a non-opener. This puts the batter in a league of his own.

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