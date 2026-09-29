'A year ago...': Suryakumar reflects on historic Asia Cup victory
What's the story
A year after India's historic Asia Cup victory, former captain Suryakumar Yadav has shared an emotional message reflecting on the journey. The tournament was marked by a tense India-Pakistan backdrop and ended in an extraordinary standoff during the trophy presentation. Minimizing the controversy, Suryakumar reflected on the journey that led to India's success. Suryakumar described the feeling of "giving everything you have for the country" in a heartfelt social media note.
Teamwork
'More than a win'
In his social media post, Suryakumar wrote, "A year ago, we walked onto the field with one dream - to bring the Asia Cup home."
He added that their journey was more than just a win. It was about belief in each other and countless hours of hard work.
"Finally, that feeling of standing together as champions," he said.
Anniversary reflection
'Proud to represent a billion dreams'
Suryakumar also highlighted how special it is to "represent a billion dreams" while wearing the India jersey.
The 2025 Men's Asia Cup final was played on September 28 last year. India beat Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai.
However, even before this clash, all eyes were on their group-stage meeting where no customary handshake took place between the captains at the toss.
Suryakumar later said it was a collective decision by the team and support staff.
Twitter Post
What SKY wrote on X
A year ago, we walked onto the field with one dream - to bring the Asia Cup home 🇮🇳🏆— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 28, 2026
What followed was more than just a win. The belief in the dressing room, the trust in each other, the countless hours of hard work, the pressure of the big moments and finally, that feeling of… pic.twitter.com/0UeUMqsNhm
Trophy presentation
India refused to accept the trophy
After the final, an unusual chapter unfolded during the post-match presentation.
India refused to accept the winners' trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief.
The presentation was delayed and eventually concluded without India receiving it on stage.
In the post-match presentation, Suryakumar even paid tribute to India's armed forces in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.
Aftermath
Suryakumar sacked as captain
Later that year, Suryakumar led India to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the final.
However, India moved on from Suryakumar after that win. He wasn't just sacked as captain but also dropped entirely from the squad owing to his dip in batting form.
Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar as India's T20I captain.