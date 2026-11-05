Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai in white-ball tournaments: Details here
What's the story
Suryakumar Yadav, India's ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain, is set to lead Mumbai in the impending white-ball tournaments, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The decision was taken by the Mumbai senior selection committee. A source close to the selection panel told The Times of India: "Surya will lead Mumbai in this season's white-ball tournaments."
Selection criteria
Surya's exclusion from Ranji Trophy squad
Despite making himself available for red-ball cricket, Suryakumar was not picked in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad this season.
The selectors had cited a lack of sufficient recent red-ball cricket as the reason for his exclusion at the time of selection.
His four-day preparation was limited to appearances for MIG Cricket Club in the MCA President's Cup, which were deemed insufficient by the selection panel.
International success
Surya's successful international career
Suryakumar's appointment as the Mumbai white-ball skipper is backed by his stellar international leadership record.
He led India to this year's T20 World Cup title and the Asia Cup last year. Under him, India won 40 of the 52 T20Is, losing eight (Tied: 2 and NR: 2).
Suryakumar is India's third-highest run-scorer (3,272) in T20Is with a strike rate of 162.94.
Information
Suryakumar axed as captain
Despite leading India to the T20 World Cup honor, Suryakumar was axed as India's captain. He was replaced by Shreyas Iyer following the Indian Premier League (IPL). Suryakumar was also dropped as a player from the squad.
Tournament details
Schedule for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Mumbai's first match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be against Hyderabad on November 14.
The team is placed in Elite Group D with Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Vidarbha.
The squad for this tournament will be picked on November 9, and the team will leave for Kolkata on November 11.