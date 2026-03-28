Suryakumar Yadav averages 43-plus vs KKR in IPL: Key stats 

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season will see Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders. The clash is set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. While MI are five-time IPL champions, KKR have won three times. Suryakumar Yadav is among the players to watch out for, as he is among the best T20 batters going around. On this note, let's decode his stats against the Knight Riders.

Stats An average of 43.09 SKY, who has represented KKR in the past, has scored 474 runs across 13 IPL games against them, as per ESPNcricinfo. His average of 43.09 is the sixth-best among batters with at least 400 runs against the Knight Riders. The MI ace also owns the fourth-best strike rate in this regard (150.47). Chris Gayle is the only other batter to hammer 400-plus runs against KKR with a 40-plus average and a 150-plus strike rate.

50-plus scores Four half-centuries against them Suryakumar has tallied four fifties against KKR, with his best score being 59. Meanwhile, the batter has been particularly brilliant versus the Knight Riders at MI's home ground - the Wankhede Stadium. His scores in this regard read: 59, 46*, 43, 56, and 27*. This includes an average of 77 and a strike rate of 171.11.

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