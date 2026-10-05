India A vs Australia A: Suryansh Shedge replaces Hardik Pandya

Shedge is a 23-year-old pace-bowling all-rounder who plays for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL.

The 23-year-old made his international debut earlier this year and has played three T20Is.

He made headlines with a career-best score of 72 (66) at No. 7 in the thrilling Super-Over finish against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla in June.

In 15 List A games, Shedge has scored 258 runs with a strike rate of 101.97. He also owns 11 wickets at 29.63.