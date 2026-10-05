India A vs Australia A: Suryansh Shedge replaces Hardik Pandya
What's the story
All-rounder Suryansh Shedge has been named as a replacement for injured Hardik Pandya in the India A squad for a three-match one-day series against Australia A, scheduled to be held in Puducherry. Pandya was originally in the squad, but his return depended on fitness clearance. However, a new injury has delayed his comeback, extending his absence from action since May during IPL 2026.
Rising star
Who is Suryansh Shedge?
Shedge is a 23-year-old pace-bowling all-rounder who plays for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL.
The 23-year-old made his international debut earlier this year and has played three T20Is.
He made headlines with a career-best score of 72 (66) at No. 7 in the thrilling Super-Over finish against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla in June.
In 15 List A games, Shedge has scored 258 runs with a strike rate of 101.97. He also owns 11 wickets at 29.63.
Squad changes
Anukul Roy included as replacement for Naman Dhir
Along with Shedge, Anukul Roy has been named as a replacement for Naman Dhir in the India A squad.
Dhir was earlier included in the team but was later picked for India's T20I series against West Indies.
The change comes as all-rounder Washington Sundar was withdrawn from the T20I squad and is now set to play the Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu instead of preparing for an upcoming Test series in New Zealand.
Leadership role
Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India A
Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was part of India's ODI squad against West Indies, will lead India A in the Australia A series. Devdutt Padikkal has been appointed as his deputy.
This will be Padikkal's captaincy debut after making his debut during the previous red-ball series.
The three games are scheduled on October 6, 9, and 11 in Puducherry.
Information
A look at India A's squad
India A squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Devdutt Padikkal (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rajat Patidar, Prabhsimran Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Anukul Roy, Arshin Kulkarni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, and Yash Thakur.