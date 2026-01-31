Sydney Sixers to part ways with coach Greg Shipperd: Details 

Greg Shipperd, the highly decorated coach of New South Wales (NSW) and Sydney Sixers , will part ways with the Sydney Sixers immediately and with NSW at the end of this season. The decision comes despite Shipperd's successful two-year contract that was supposed to run until the end of 2026-27. The veteran coach led the Sixers to last week's Big Bash League final and has his state team on track for potential Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup finals.

Departure details Shipperd's impressive record with the Sixers Shipperd will leave his role with the Sixers immediately, having led them to five finals and two titles. However, he will continue as the coach of the NSW Shield and One-Day Cup teams until season's end. Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon said it was a tough decision but felt it was time for a new voice in coaching roles. He took full responsibility for this decision-making process.

Coaching transition Reasons behind the coaching change Germon explained that while Shipperd's team had done a good job stabilizing the side after tough seasons, it was time to take things up a notch. "I believe that Greg and his coaching team have done a really good job of stabilising our side," he stated. "Now, in my view, was a time for us to go up another level." Germon also highlighted concerns over NSW's style of play and their three Shield losses as factors influencing this coaching transition.

