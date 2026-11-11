SMAT 2026-27: T Natarajan dropped from Tamil Nadu squad
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, T Natarajan has been dropped from the Tamil Nadu squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27. His name was missing from the updated team list released on Wednesday. R Silambarasan will replace him in the squad. Natarajan was a regular player for iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in TNPL 2026 and was recently traded back to Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2027 season.
Performance review
Major blow for Tamil Nadu
In October, Natarajan also represented India at the Hong Kong Super Sixes.
However, his exclusion from the squad comes as a major blow for Tamil Nadu.
Since winning their third title in 2021, the team has struggled in the shortest format of cricket and failed to reach the knockouts in four consecutive editions, as per Sportstar.
Team composition
A look at the squad
The 16-member squad for the tournament doesn't feature any other major surprises.
Tushar Raheja, V P Amith Sathvik, and B Sachin are expected to lead the batting attack at the top.
Meanwhile, N Jagadeesan, M Shahrukh Khan, Andre Siddarth, and S Rithik Easwaran will provide middle-order options.
The spin department will be led by Varun Chakaravarthy, Sai Kishore, and M Siddharth.
Tournament details
Group B and complete squad for SMAT
Tamil Nadu have been placed in Group B with Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Railways, Saurashtra, and Bihar. The matches are scheduled to be played in Indore.
The complete squad for the tournament includes Sai Kishore (captain), Tushar Raheja, Amith Sathvik, N Jagadeesan, B Sachin, Andre Siddarth, Rithik Easwaran, Shahrukh Khan, Sunny Sandhu, R Rajkumar, Silambarasan, Gurjapneet Singh, G Kishoor, M Siddharth, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Athisayaraj Davidson.