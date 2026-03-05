T20 WC 2026 semi-final: England elect to field against India
What's the story
India and England are set to square off in the much-anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The two teams also clashed in the semi-finals of the last two editions, with each winning once - England in 2022 and India in 2024. England, led by Harry Brook, have won the toss and elected to field first.
Playing XIs
A look at two Playing XIs
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah. England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid.
Pitch
How the pitch can behave
The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is conducive to run-scoring, with the boundaries also being on the shorter side. Pacers, however, can get some assistance with the new ball. Meanwhile, the team batting second could have an edge due to the dew factor. Expect a run-scoring fest as both India and England have explosive batters raring to go from the outset.
Information
Third successive semi-final between the two sides
As per ESPNcricinfo, India and England have clashed five times in the T20 World Cup. In 2022, England beat India in the semi-final and later lifted the trophy. However, India emerged victorious in the 2024 semi-final and beat South Africa in the final.
Record
Overall head-to-head record
Coming to the overall head-to-head record between these two sides in T20Is, India have a significant lead over England (17-12). Notably, the Indian team has won five of their last six T20Is against the Brits. This includes a 4-1 series win in January last year. On Indian soil, the hosts have 10 wins and six defeats against the Brits.
Spotlight
Players in spotlight
Will Jacks is the second player to win four player-of-the-match awards in a T20 World Cup edition, joining Shane Watson (2012). According to ESPNcricinfo, Jacks now has the most runs (191) while batting at No. 7 or lower in any T20I series or tournament. Notably, Arshdeep Singh has dismissed Phil Salt four times in 10 T20 innings.