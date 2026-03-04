T20 World Cup, Semifinal 2: India, England clash in Mumbai

The much-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal will see India take on England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 5. The two teams also clashed in the semi-finals of the last two editions, with each winning once. In 2022, England won and went on to lift the trophy. However, India emerged victorious in their 2024 encounter and later sealed the title.

Details Pitch report and streaming details The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is conducive to run-scoring, with the boundaries also being on the shorter side. Pacers, however, can get some assistance with the new ball. Meanwhile, the toss-winning skipper might elect to bowl due to the dew factor. Expect a run-scoring fest as both India and England have explosive batters raring to go from the outset. The match, starting 7:00pm IST, will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed at JioHotstar (app and website).

Team dynamics India's batting line-up has been inconsistent Barring Sanju Samson's match-winning knock against West Indies, India's top order has endured a lean patch so far. Star opener Abhishek Sharma has scored only 80 runs from six matches, including three ducks. While the inclusion of Samson and Tilak Varma's demotion has promised explosive firepower, India will have to be wary of the England bowlers. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will likely play the same XI.

Team performance England's all-rounders have been in fine form England, the two-time champions, have found their form after a shaky start to the tournament. All-rounder Will Jacks has been instrumental with 191 runs as a finisher and seven wickets, earning four player-of-the-match awards. Captain Harry Brook, Tom Banton, and Sam Curran have also contributed significantly with the bat. However, former captain Jos Buttler has struggled with just 62 runs in seven matches.

Record Overall head-to-head record Coming to the overall head-to-head record between these two sides in T20Is, India have a significant lead over England (17-12). Notably, the Indian team has won five of their last six T20Is against the Brits. This includes a 4-1 series win in January last year. On Indian soil, the hosts have 10 wins and six defeats against the Brits.

Information India vs England in T20 WCs As per ESPNcricinfo, India and England have clashed five times in the T20 World Cup. England have beaten India only twice in the tournament (2009 and 2022). The Men in Blue emerged as winners in 2007, 2012, and 2024.