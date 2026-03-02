T20 World Cup: India, England clash in third successive semi-final
What's the story
India and England are set to lock horns in the second semi-final of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The two teams also clashed in the semi-finals of the last two editions, with each winning once. In 2022, England won and went on to lift the trophy. However, India emerged victorious in their 2024 encounter and later sealed the title.
2022
England hammer India in 2022, Adelaide
In 2022, England thrashed India at Adelaide Oval to reach the T20 World Cup final. The Englishmen claimed a 10-wicket win while chasing 169. Openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales returned unbeaten, adding 170*. This was the highest partnership in T20 World Cups at that time. Earlier, Virat Kohli broke a flurry of records with a half-century. Hardik Pandya dazzled with a 33-ball 63.
2024
India avenge loss in 2024, Guyana
India avenged the loss in 2024, beating England in the second semi-final at Providence Stadium, Guyana. With a revamped batting approach and side, India racked up 171/7 after being invited to bat. Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock, while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with a crucial 47. England later perished for 103, with India showing a concerted bowling effort.
Record
India vs England: T20 World Cup head-to-head
As per ESPNcricinfo, India and England have clashed five times in the T20 World Cup. The first meeting was in 2007, the inaugural edition. Yuvraj Singh made history by hitting 6 sixes in an over off Stuart Broad. England have beaten India only twice in the tournament (2009 and 2022). The Men in Blue emerged as winners in 2007, 2012, and 2024.