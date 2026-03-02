India and England also clashed in 2022 and 2024

T20 World Cup: India, England clash in third successive semi-final

By Parth Dhall 06:05 pm Mar 02, 202606:05 pm

What's the story

India and England are set to lock horns in the second semi-final of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The two teams also clashed in the semi-finals of the last two editions, with each winning once. In 2022, England won and went on to lift the trophy. However, India emerged victorious in their 2024 encounter and later sealed the title.