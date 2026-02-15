T20 WC: Afghanistan aim to topple UAE in vital clash

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to witness a vital Group D clash between Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 16. The match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This is Match 28 of the tournament, and both teams are looking for a win to boost their chances of progressing further.

Team status Afghanistan desperate for win; UAE eye Super Eight spot Afghanistan, the semi-finalists of the 2024 edition, have been struggling with two back-to-back defeats. They lost their opening match against New Zealand and then faced a double Super Over loss against South Africa. Hence, they must beat UAE to keep their Super Eight chances alive. Meanwhile, the UAE are coming off a victory over Canada after losing their opener against New Zealand. A win in this match could further bolster their chances of reaching the next stage.

Game specifics Broadcast details and pitch report The match between Afghanistan and the UAE, which will get underway at 11:00am IST, will be broadcasted on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website). Meanwhile, the pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium has been bowler-friendly, with plenty of opportunities to take wickets under pressure. This trend is likely to continue in the upcoming match as well. Chasing sides have won two of the three games here in the ongoing event.

Advertisement

H2H Here's the head-to-head record In their 14 previous encounters, Afghanistan have won 11 times while UAE have emerged victorious on three occasions. The last match between the two sides was played on September 5 last year, which saw the Afghan side prevail. Meanwhile, the two teams will lock horns for the first time in a T20 WC match.

Advertisement

XIs Here are the likely XIs Afghanistan probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi. UAE probable XI: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.